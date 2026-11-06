RELENTLESS WILDCATS: Williamsburg scores 7 TDs in 1st half; defense feasts in lopsided playoff win

WILLIAMSBURG

During the pregame of each Williamsburg game at Ken Osborne Field, Five Finger Death Punch’s “Bad Company” plays over the loudspeaker. But the Wildcats were in good company after their playoff-opening win.

Williamsburg scored on its first eight offensive possessions. Running back Gray Robinson delivered a redemption game, scoring more touchdowns in Friday’s Division V, Region 20 quarterfinal than he had all regular season. The defense feasted on a pass-heavy Greenon team, and the Wildcats rolled to a 61-20 victory and advanced in the postseason.

“This team is different,” coach Nick Ayers said. “You do what everybody does, right? … But this group stays after practice for hours, and that unit has gelled together and made us recover. At the beginning of the year after that Ironton game, I felt like that helped us.

“I know a lot of people were embarrassed by the score, but I felt like our defense got off the field a couple of times well in some competitive games. You’ve got to have the Jimmys and Joes, and we do have the Jimmys and Joes, and we have a staff here that works relentlessly. … We want to be here.”

It’s the third playoff win all-time in Williamsburg history and the second since 2023. The win also marked the most victories a senior class at Williamsburg had ever amassed.

“We’ve been struggling all year starting the game. Our o-line came to play, giving us good blocks and we just came out and punched the ball,” quarterback Landen Brandenburg said.

The Wildcats (10-1) will get to play in a semifinal game for the second time in four years when they host No. 6-seeded Bishop Fenwick at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium. The Falcons defeated No. 3 Miami East, 34-0, Nov. 6.

“We want to prepare for this,” Ayers said. “We don’t need to win nine or 10 games, but when we make the playoffs, we want to win well and it’s all about what we need to do. I need to do a better job of preparing us and getting us there.”

It was a rout from the beginning. Unlike last season’s second-round upset loss to North Union, the Wildcats started fast by scoring on all of their first-half offensive possessions. Zander Fishback’s 67-yard kickoff return set the tone and gave Williamsburg the ball at the 5-yard line.

Brandenburg scored the first of three rushing touchdowns with a 5-yard score 20 seconds into the game. The quarterback rushed for 98 yards and averaged 10,9 yards on nine carries. The Wildcats defense, which came into the quarterfinal matchup with 31 sacks and a whopping 73 tackles for a loss, teed off on Greenon quarterback Taegan Henry early and often, beginning with a Brandenburg sack on the Knights’ opening offensive drive of the game.

“We really improved on our pass game because we have played a lot of run-heavy teams, and I think this is a nice study for us to look back and see what we can improve on in the next game,” Kayden Randall said.

“We were excited about this game because we knew they were going to go pass, and we knew that we could get in the backfield,” Jackson Kreimer said.

Brandenburg scored the Wildcats’ first three touchdowns on rushes of 5 yards, 2 and 2. Robinson, who had been hampered by turf toe most of the season, looked fully healthy while totaling 30 yards on four carries, including a 5-yard touchdown to make it 28-6 with 2:04 left in the first quarter. Robinson took the handoff 73 yards for his second score of the night 11 seconds into the second quarter. The senior back and Army University commit finished with 213 yards, four rushing touchdowns on 13 carries and two catches for 66 yards and a score.

“It was great,” Robinson said when asked how he felt about his performance. “I got turf toe Week 1 after playing Ironton, and they told me I wasn’t going to be healed for eight or nine weeks. I tried to come back against New Richmond (in Week 2 ) and re-hurt myself,” Robinson said. “I had to take a break from there and wait until I was healthy enough. I am just so blessed. I have to thank Jesus for this.”