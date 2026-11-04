The natives are blooming, Part 4

Part three of this story ran in the Oct. 29 edition of The Clermont Sun.

For the past 40 years, researchers have been doing phenomenal experiments on how to best care for land. Christopher tells us that information never seems to be available to practitioners, and yet that knowledge really needs to be shared with the people who want to use it. There is a big divide between academia and practitioners. Data and knowledge need to be shared with the people who want to use them.

Christopher holds an undergraduate and master’s degree in ecology and a PhD in biological sciences with a focus on plant ecology. He knows a thing or two about plants. During graduate school, he had “boots on the ground,” learning from different horticulturists and organizations dedicated to plant science. One woman who had been working in the field for 30 years knew every native plant and exactly what was needed in terms of taking care of the plant. He worked alongside her for six months and learned more from her than all his time at university. Christopher was working on a really interesting research project, and the information he gathered from working with her was invaluable. However, it was disavowed and not permitted in his research paper because the woman did not have a PhD. He said it was a big “aha” moment for him. He asked himself, did they want the ivory tower approach to research only, or did they want to incorporate knowledge that is gained in the field? Typically, research is done by academia with the goal of getting published, and there it stops. The field station is a place where practitioners and researchers can come together to learn and share their knowledge.

Christopher uses the term “wild and wonderful” in expressing his appreciation for the phenomenal native plants in the Midwest. He is currently working with the president of a large local homeowners association, who came to him seeking help on how they could change the bylaws to include native planting, so folks do not get fined. So hopefully the baseline is shifting, and the new norms do not just include the manicured, coiffed look of flowering gardens, but also the “wild and wonderful.” He wants to make the field station feel accessible to folks who show up to attend a workshop taught by professionals and find it comfortable, friendly, and welcoming. The folks that want to do a little more on their property, hopefully would leave with the idea that they want to get rid of their invasives, put in natives, and be excited about it. Christopher feels that is his job to communicate science in a way that is totally user-friendly.

He says, yes, peer-reviewed publications are important, but “my soul tells me interaction with folks through educational workshops matters more than anything else.” Folks are interested in the conservation of natural habitats, and since most land is privately owned, the hope is folks go back to their own properties, their own habitats, and feel confident, empowered, and passionate about planting natives on a patch of their yards.

Imagine how many acres of native plants we would have if folks are inspired to plant 10 square feet of land with “wild and wonderful” pollinators. Folks were told if they did not have 10 acres it was not worth doing. But it does make a difference. He says multiply the small patches of “wild and wonderful,” and see the pollinators and birds multiply. Just like any changes we want to see in the world, we start the changes in our own little world. If we want more peace, kindness, and love in the world, we start within our own families; the changes that take place in our own backyards literally and figuratively change our landscapes.

Christopher said he is going to be jumping for joy at the top of the field station when he hears people leaving a workshop saying, “Those native plants are beautiful, and it’s OK if they are overhanging my walkway a little; they don’t have to be in exactly straight lines. They can be a little wild and wonderful.”

As people shift their aesthetics towards that, a success metric is checked off for Christopher. He says the kind of communication they are doing is more effective for conservation action than 100 pure journal articles that are only being read by other conservationists.

The company that built the greenhouse at CNC Rowe Woods, for growing native plants from seed, said the plants were going to need heat in the winter because the temperature needed to be kept at 75 degrees to 80 degrees. Christopher told them it was not needed since natives can take the lower temperatures. The company representative could not believe it, saying the poinsettias were going to die, and Christopher said they are native and will do fine. So what he discovered is that even professional horticulturists are still trying to figure out what this native plant thing really is and means. Nurseries are beginning to stock more native plants, in response to customers asking for them.

Fire Starter Olivia Espinoza said that with acres of prairie at Long Branch, they maintain their habitats using prescribed fire. The fires prevent the encroachment of young trees and shrubs that would turn the prairie into forest. Most prairie plants have deep root systems, five to 15 feet underground, so they do survive surface fires. Burning removes old, dead plant litter, called thatch, which quickly becomes fertilizer. The heat warms the soil, which locks in key nutrients, helping native grasses and wildflowers thrive. It also helps suppress invasive species and, of course, reduces wildfire risk by deliberately clearing out all dead, dry vegetation, which helps prevent massive uncontrolled wildfires. Every year we hear about out-of-control wildfires in places where generally prescribed fire is not implemented, and dead, dry wood and thatch become ready kindling.

The training required to become certified to do prescribed fires involves at least 24 hours of classroom and field course and at least six hours of training in wildland fire suppression. Espinoza says ideally prescribed fire is done once every three years, but they use observational data to guide them. Prescribed fire is used to keep the prairie habitat as prairie. The equipment used includes fire-resistant damp fire brooms, protective suits, face shields, goggles, hard hats, high-top leather boots, gloves, a backpack with a water pump, and a utility vehicle, equipped with water tanks and pumps. Tools can be shovels, axes, rubber swatters, rakes and hoes. A drip torch of 70 percent diesel fuel and 30 percent gasoline is used to start the fire. They need to let the fire department know, and if weather conditions are outside the safe limits, such as humidity, wind, or temperature, they will postpone the burn or shut it down if the weather has shifted to unsafe levels. They also let police dispatch and neighbors know.

Nate Lanter came to visit the center one day and ended up working there as a groundskeeper, doing maintenance, and taking care of equipment. He lives on the property in McIlroy’s 200-year-old house. He loves working there, being in nature all day. Being on the property, he is easily accessible 24/7 if needed, and he is happy to help.

For many years, Stanley M. Rowe, Sr., a prominent business leader in Cincinnati, had a vision of a wooded preserve where the children and adults of Cincinnati would be taught to appreciate and understand the natural world. His fundraising abilities were remarkable, and he raised the necessary capital after the age of 80. He passed away at age 96. In 1965, his vision became a reality with the creation of the CNC, which opened to the public in 1967. The 300 founders believed very strongly that children needed to have a personal experience in nature. CNC is the largest member-funded nature center in the USA, spanning over 800 acres with more than 20 miles of hiking trails winding through forests, fields, streams, and ponds. Rowe, Sr. was an avid naturalist; his vision was inspired by his time on the board of the National Audubon Society.

The Cincinnati Nature Center hosts a summer native plant sale at Long Branch Farm and Trails, which is open to the public for one weekend, and then the fall native plant sale is typically held in the Rowe Woods location. Offerings include native perennials, wildflowers, grasses, shrubs, and flowering trees, all grown by staff and volunteers.

For information on programs and events or to volunteer, visit cincynature.org.