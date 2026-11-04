Seniors set standard in team’s 1st district runner-up finish

TRENTON — Heartbreaking losses are never easy, especially the further a team gets in the playoffs. Still, there’s often a silver lining in those devastating moments because many teams around the state of Ohio never get the opportunity to go far in the playoffs in any sport.

The Tigers reached a long playoff run and recorded their first district title appearance in program history.

It’s certainly a program-defining moment after the initial sting of a 1-0 double overtime loss eventually wears away.

The Tigers defense kept a potent 20-win Greeneview team scoreless until the second sudden death period, when Aoife Leonard received a pass from Ava Jones and booted the ball past goalkeeper Jenna Gay to capture the Division V, Southwest 3 District crown at Edgewood High School.

After years of running into a brick wall against Division IV squads from the Cincinnati Hills League in Mariemont and Indian Hill, the Tigers (14-4-2) dropped to Division V this season with the new enrollment numbers out, and that gave the program something it’s never experienced — a deep playoff run.

B-T cruised past St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 8-0, and Georgetown, 6-1, to advance to the district championship.

“It helped a lot,” B-T coach Dan Fischer said. “Not only did it help from a different competition standpoint, but it also gave us a look at teams we haven’t faced before, and we didn’t go into the second round of the tournament expecting to lose.

“I never felt that way as a coach, but our players, getting beat up by Indian Hill two years in a row and Mairemont the year before that, they are expecting to hop into the wood chipper by this time. Now, we have made it past that and into the championship game.”

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