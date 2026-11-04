RUNNING TO STATE: Milford teams; Batavia, Goshen and Williamsburg individuals qualify

TROY

The best stretch of Milford cross-country continues.

Not only did the Eagles girls team qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State Cross-Country Meet for a record third straight season, but the boys team also qualified for the first time since 1988, marking the first time in school history that both teams will be running in Columbus.

“I think it’s their resilience, focus and especially from the group of seniors who have done it now for a few years,” Milford girls coach Matthew Jorden said. “They know when to lock in, and they set a great example for everyone else.”

Milford’s Henry Newman runs during the Division I race at the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Cross-Country Regional Championship on Oct. 31, 2026, at Troy Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Batavia’s Levi Sorg runs down the hill during the final mile of the Division II boys race at the Ohio High School Athletic Assocation Cross-Country Regional Championship on Oct. 31, 2026, at Troy Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen’s Nathan Burke receives his medal after running the Division II boys race at the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Cross-Country Regional Championship on Oct. 31, 2026, at Troy Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Milford’s Elle Campbell runs up the hill in the final mile of the girls Division I race at the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Cross-Country Regional Championship on Oct. 31, 2026, at Troy Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Behind three-time Eastern Cincinnati Conference Runner of the Year Elle Campbell, the Eagles’ pursuit of a state championship is alive and well after claiming the team’s second regional title in a row with 75 points, and Campbell also won the individual regional title for a second straight season with a time of 18:11 at Troy Memorial Stadium.

“It really shows how committed we have been these last few years, and it’s exciting to be able to do it with pretty much the same team. It’s been really cool,” Campbell said.

The top six scoring teams advance to the state meet at Fortress Obetz, just southeast of Columbus, and the Eagles improved on their seventh-place finish from two seasons ago by taking fifth last year.

Maren Barnett followed with a 14th-place time of 19:10.5, Lauren Johnson placed 18th at 19:14.5 and Nora Lindley wrapped up the meet’s top 20 runners with her 20th-place mark of 19:17.9. Milford’s other runners included Katie Reckman, 22nd, 19:17.9; Schylar Sperl, 31st, 19:34.9; and Shahd Masud, 68th, 20:28.3.

“It’s a rough course, especially with the hills and the dips and whatnot at the bottom of the levy, but each year is something different, whether it’s raining or not or if you’re running in the afternoon,” Barnett said. “We’re a little acclimated to running here, but it’s always a little different.”

​To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage. Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today