POSTSEASON PREVIEW: Williamsburg begins hopeful run

WILLIAMSBURG — The team with the best record in Clermont County is the last team to begin its playoff season.

No. 2-seeded Williamsburg (9-1) in Division V, Region 20 will host a regional quarterfinal for a second straight season against 10-seeded Greenon (7-3) at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium.

The Knights won their second playoff game in program history last week following their 27-22 upset victory over seventh-seeded Carlisle in the first round. The program’s first postseason victory was a 30-28 win over Taft in 2020.

Against Carlisle, Knights senior Teagan Henry rushed for two touchdowns and threw one, and Brayden Cloud added another touchdown run. Greenon led by as much as 27-16 in the fourth quarter.

The quarterfinal meeting will be the first ever between Greenon and Williamsburg — two teams about 64 miles apart. Greenon High School is located in Enon, just southwest of Springfield in the Greater Dayton area.

Greenon is in the final year of its membership with the Ohio Heritage Conference before joining the Central Buckeye Conference beginning in the 2026-27 school year. For comparison, North Union, the quarterfinal foe that upset Williamsburg in last season’s playoffs, is also from the CBC.

The Knights had three teams with above .500 records on their regular-season schedule, losing to all of them — West Jefferson (9-1), West Liberty-Salem (6-4) and OHC South Division champion Madison-Plains (8-2) by a 149-63 margin. Their Week 11 win over Carlisle was the Knights’ first over a team with a winning record and just the second over a team with a non-losing record this season. Their Week 8 game against Catholic Central was canceled because of Central’s low numbers.

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