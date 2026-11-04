Georgetown Post investigating three vehicle fatal crash

Georgetown – The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on Liming Van Thompson Road near Yankeetown Road in Clark Township, Brown County. The crash occurred at approximately 6:02 P.M. on November 1, 2026.

The preliminary investigation revealed Wilson D. Adams, age 65, of Hamersville was operating a 1999 GMC Sonoma southbound on Liming Van Thompson Road when he struck a trailer connected to a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder that was disabled in the roadway. The Pathfinder was pushed forward striking Jeffrey D. Saylor, age 70, of Hamersville. The Pathfinder also struck Jordan C. Greenwell, age 19, of Bethel, and Shane M. Hull, age 19, also of Bethel. Mr. Hull was pinned against a 2022 Ford F-150 that was parked in the roadway. Mr. Saylor. Mr. Greenwell and Mr. Hull were all standing in the roadway actively working to repair the Nissan Pathfinder at the time of the crash.

Shane M. Hull sustained fatal injuries because of the crash. He was transported by EMS to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Jeffery D. Saylor and Jordan C. Greenwell were transported by EMS to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Wilson D. Adams was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hamersville Fire & EMS, Bethel Tate Fire Department and Mount Orab EMS. Air Evac EMS personnel also assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.