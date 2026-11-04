GALLERY: OHSAA Regional Cross-Country Meet

The best stretch of Milford cross-country continues.

Not only did the Eagles girls team qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State Cross-Country Meet for a record third straight season, but the boys team also qualified for the first time since 1988, marking the first time in school history that both teams will be running in Columbus.

“I think it’s their resilience, focus and especially from the group of seniors who have done it now for a few years,” Milford girls coach Matt Jorden said. “They know when to lock in, and they set a great example for everyone else.”

Behind three-time Eastern Cincinnati Conference Runner of the Year Elle Campbell, the Eagles’ pursuit of a state championship is alive and well after claiming the team’s second regional title in a row with 75 points, and Campbell also won the individual regional title for a second straight season with a time of 18:11 at Troy Memorial Stadium.