GALLERY: Bethel-Tate vs. Greeneview Girls Soccer District Final

Heartbreaking losses are never easy, especially the further a team gets in the playoffs. Still, there’s often a silver lining in those devastating moments because many teams around the state of Ohio never get the opportunity to go far in the playoffs in any sport.

The Tigers reached a long playoff run and recorded their first district title appearance in program history.

It’s certainly a program-defining moment after the initial sting of a 1-0 double overtime loss eventually wears away.

The Tigers defense kept a potent 20-win Greeneview team scoreless until the second sudden-death period, when Aoife Leonard received a pass from Ava Jones and booted the ball past goalkeeper Jenna Gay to capture the Division V, Southwest 3 District crown at Edgewood High School.