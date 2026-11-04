Delinquent tax information

For immediate release – Due to the late billing of second half taxes, the Clermont County Treasurer’s Office will not be mailing delinquent bills this year. You can go to clermontauditor.org or call our office at 513-732-7254 to see if you have a balance due.

If your real property taxes are delinquent, publication of your name can be prevented if the payment of delinquencies is received by 4:30 p.m., on November 13, 2026.

Any payments received after that time, may result in your name being published.