Dam the torpedoes or torpedo the dams

Cloverlick Creek Dam, a 500-ton concrete structure in Bethel, is scheduled for removal later this month. The village built it in 1941 to provide a drinking water reservoir. Mayor Jay Noble of Bethel said the 2006 costs for repairs and maintenance of the dam and pump house had become too costly for the village to afford. With alternate sources of water available, the decision was made to shut down the pump station and purchase water from the Tate-Monroe Water Association. Mayor Noble said the dam has become a potential public safety hazard and a liability for the village.

Dams that have outlived their use can begin crumbling, leaving sharp debris of concrete chunks and rusty rebar underneath the surface. Eight hundred recorded fatalities in the US have occurred as a result of low-head dams. Water flowing over the dams creates a recirculating current that pulls swimmers, boats, and objects underwater, spinning them around, making it almost impossible to escape. They are actually referred to as “drowning machines.” In 2018, sadly, several fatalities occurred at the low-head dam in Williamsburg.

H2Ohio Rivers Program Administrator John Horn manages river restoration projects specifically focused on waterway conservation and dam removals. Horn said the removals are some of their favorite types of projects, proving to be highly impactful. The water quality of Cloverlick Creek will be much improved, thus creating a better habitat and environment for the “aquatic critters.” The creek provides habitat for sport fish like white bass, hybrid striped bass, suckers, and the mussels that filter the water to keep it clean.

Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz said eliminating barriers allows free-flowing water, reconnecting miles of waterways, lowers water temperature, and eliminates methane gas that forms in stagnant water reservoirs.

In 2019, Governor Mike DeWine launched the H2Ohio Initiative, a comprehensive program to increase the water quality of Ohio lakes, rivers and creeks. In 2023, he expanded the initiative with the H2Ohio Rivers program, which includes removing defunct, low-head dams. Mertz was excited about the rivers initiative, thinking in a year they would have removed defunct dams all across the state. She soon found out it is a long process involving a lot of planning, a lot of design work, a lot of permitting, and a lot of hurdles.

The fast-track process of a dam removal is two years minimum. The process includes, obtaining the funding, applying for permits, coordinating multiple agencies, drafting the blueprint designs, completing feasibility and engineering studies, securing approvals from US Corps of Engineers, following regulations of state Environmental Protection Agencies, assessing sediment toxicity and more. Mertz said even with the multiple rolls of red tape, there are now 16 dams across Ohio that are contracted for dam removals. Mertz said they are improving Ohio’s water quality one dam at a time.

Project Lead of Bray Construction Matt Gramza added that in addition to the stringent up-front process, EPA and other agencies are involved in testing and assessing the impact of dam removals on aquatic life, the physical nature of the waterway and its banks, for up to three years following the dam removal.

The big dam era took place during the 1940s. Dams were built to hold back water, forming a reservoir for the following reasons:

Agricultural irrigation: to channel water into fields during dry seasons.

Household water supply.

Flood management: to hold back water accumulated during heavy rains and melting snow to prevent floods.

River navigation: water is lowered or raised, regulating water levels, so boats and barges can travel along rivers year-round.

Electricity: The flow of water turns the blades of a turbine, causing it to spin rapidly, which starts the sequence of creating electrical currents resulting in electricity.

Textile and grain mills relied on dams using water wheels to cause the spinning that generates the electricity to power the machinery. The dam provides a consistent, forceful, reliable stream of water to turn the water wheels. Now, less than three percent of dams in the United States still generate electricity

Director of the Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District John McManus said the Cloverlick Creek dam removal project is the fourth in Clermont County and the largest so far. In addition to restoring the waterways’ ecosystems by removing barriers, McManus said it also opens up recreation opportunities such as kayaking, connecting to Harsha Lake, only three miles away.

Kelsea Downs is with the Division of Fish and Wildlife and has an aquarium populated with some of the aquatic life that will be restored when the water is free-flowing.

Conservation Manager with Clermont SWCD, Jake Hahn, displayed a model of a creek flowing once the dam was removed. He said the dam has to be removed slowly. It will initially be notched and grooved by an excavator, thus allowing water behind the dam to flow through the notched-out area. Once the water stops flowing, the notch will be cut deeper, and again the water will flow. This process has a series of five notching events, so the stream of water being released will be controlled, thus avoiding flooding or harming downstream areas. The amount of water behind the dam could be the size of two football fields. This will take place over days, lowering the reservoir water levels six inches daily. Hahn said there is about 10 feet of sediment built up over the years behind the dam, so another reason for a series of notchings. The controlled water release keeps the sediment from rushing downstream, destroying plant and aquatic life along the way and collapsing river banks. So no torpedoing the dam. Rather, slow and steady removal.

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