A one-stop shop, Part 2

Part one of this story will ran in the Oct. 29 edition of The Clermont Sun

Ken Tracy says his formula in business is SSPPT, an acronym for strategy, structure, process, people and technology. Their strategy was to find a way to solve the issue of individuals needing help and getting bounced from one location to another. Tracy recognized that medical, dental, and psychological services were often very difficult to access for folks who were on the poverty line. They were sent from place to place, filling out numerous detailed forms at each new place and often ending up on long waiting lists.

To develop the structure and process, they brought in seven team members from TaleMed. Analysts broke down data to understand how they could best deliver services, and within a matter of six months they had an entire operating system established with phenomenal partners. Health Source of Ohio offers dental, medical, and mental health services by a team of doctors, dentists, psychologists and nurse practitioners. Grow Together, also housed in the same building, offers children’s services like occupational and speech therapy and at-home physical therapy. In addition, there is a boutique offering families used articles of clothing, diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Impacting Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization with all the services under one roof, is the first one of its kind in the United States.

Ron Tracy said they developed a seamless process and integrated it with technology, which provides the data needed for them to continue to improve services to make sure people are being cared for. It operates totally as a business model. He is able to provide the data to every single donor making an investment because that investment deserves outcomes. They can tell by the data when a family is progressing or not. If not, they will break down the data to find out why and look for solutions. So at the end of the day, the goal is to help change the generational cycle of poverty.

Impacting Tomorrow started out in Milford a few years ago and quickly outgrew the space; the Tracys purchased a building at Wards Corner and renovated it to accommodate a large marketplace and all the services.

They get to know the families and listen to their stories when they come in to get registered. They are given a 10-question survey on their quality of life, what they need, and how they want their lives to improve. Seventy-five percent of the clients have jobs, but are making tough choices between which basic necessities they can afford, such as food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, transportation or utilities.

The survey is reevaluated every three months, with their progress rated on a scale of 1 to 10 to see where they are now on their journey. What are their needs, and is their life getting better? What are their biggest hurdles? Are they safe? Are they being threatened? Are there certain bills they are struggling to pay? Called the Family Stabilizer Program, it helps identify areas of struggle, followed by receiving the services needed to stabilize their lives.

Part three of this story will run in the Nov. 12 edition of The Clermont Sun