Unofficial Clermont County results for the Nov. 3 midterm election

Unofficial results from the Clermont County Board of Elections for the Nov. 3 midterm election are listed below.
Editor’s note: The results listed below were pulled from the summary results report, timestamped 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 3, with 102 of 168 election day precincts reporting.
The total number of registered voters in Clermont County is 150,008.
As of the summary results report timestamped 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 3, a total of 68,504 ballots were cast.
Some 36,273 ballots were cast on Election Day, 12,998 ballots were cast via absentee mail, and 19,233 ballots were cast via absentee in person. Voter turnout was 45.67 percent.
Below, the race is listed in bold, followed by the number of votes a voter could cast for that race, followed by the names of the candidates/positions running in that race.
Next to the candidate’s name is the number of votes cast for that candidate, and immediately following is the percentage of the vote that candidate/position received.
Race winners according to Clermont County votes are bolded; some race winners in Clermont County may not be the overall winner of that office.
For Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Vote For 1
Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley 37,920 or 55.77 percent
Amy Acton and David Pepper 27,795 or 40.88 percent
Don Kissick and James L. Mills 2,163 or 3.18 percent
For Attorney General
Vote For 1
Rep Keith Faber 40,816 or 60.66 percent
Dem John J. Kulewicz 26,469 or 39.34 percent
For Auditor of State
Vote For 1
Rep Frank LaRose 41,328 or 61.36 percent
Dem Annette Blackwell 26,021 or 38.64 percent
For Secretary of State
Vote For 1
Rep Robert Sprague 38,914 or 57.74 percent
Dem Allison Russo 26,160 or 38.81 percent
Lib Tom Pruss 2,326 or 3.45 percent
For Treasurer of State
Vote For 1
Rep Jay Edwards 40,579 or 60.53 percent
Dem Seth Walsh 26, 460 or 39.47 percent
For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-27)
Vote For 1
Rep Daniel R. Hawkins 40,303 or 60.09 percent
Dem Marilyn Zayas 26,764 or 39.91 percent
For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-2-27)
Vote For 1
Rep Colleen O’Donnell 40,093 or 59.81 percent
Dem Jennifer Brunner 26,945 or 40.19 percent
For U.S. Senator (UTE 1-3-29)
Vote For 1
Rep Jon Husted 37,912 or 55.80 percent
Dem Sherrod Brown 26,571 or 39.11 percent
Lib William B. Redpath 2,124 or 3.13 percent
For Representative to Congress (2nd District)
Vote For 1
Rep. David J. Taylor 40,551 or 60.60 percent
Dem Jen Mazzuckelli 26,367 or 39.40 percent
For State Representative (62nd District)
Vote For 1
Rep Jean Schmidt 23,599 or 52.53 percent
Dem Ian Schwartz 18,497 or 41.17 percent
For State Representative (63rd District)
Vote For 1
Rep. Adam C. Bird 14, 018 or 63.62 percent
Dem Debbie Davidson 8,015 or 36.38 percent
Judge of the Court of Appeals (1-1-27) (12th District)
Vote For 1
Candidate Withdrew 40,419 or 94.36 percent
Write-In Totals 2,415 or 5.64 percent
Judge of the Court of Appeals (2-9-27) (12th District)
Vote For 1
Rep Robert A. Hendrickson 46,859 or 100 percent
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (Probate/Juvenile Division)
Vote For 1
Nathan M. Little 43,007 or 100 percent
For County Commissioner
Vote For 1
Rep Claire B. Corcoran 39,619 or 59.63 percent
Dem Joe Wessels 26,819 or 40.37 percent
For County Auditor
Vote For 1
Rep John Becker 47,116 or 100 percent
State Issue 3
YES 47,145 or 70.13 percent
NO 20,076 or 29.87 percent
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Bethel-Tate LSD
Vote For 1
Against the Tax Levy 1,584 or 52.76 percent
For the Tax Levy 1,418 or 47.24 percent
Proposed Bond Issue and Tax Levy (Additional) U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District
Vote For 1
Against the Bond Issue and Levy 4,755 or 54.11 percent
For the Bond Issue and Levy 4,033 or 45.89 percent
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) – Children Services
Vote for 1
For the Tax Levy 39,420 or 58.82 percent
Against the Tax Levy 27,599 or 41.18 percent
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Batavia Township
Vote for 1
Against the Tax Levy 3,170 or 52.07 percent
For the Tax Levy 2,918 or 47.93 percent
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Union Township
Vote For 1
Against the Tax Levy 8,557 or 51.69 percent
For the Tax Levy 7,999 or 48.31 percent
Local Liquor Option Union Township G
Vote for 1
Yes 438 or 75.39 percent
No 143 or 24.61 percent
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Washington Township
Vote for 1
For the Tax Levy 485 or 57.81 percent
Against the Tax Levy 354 or 42.19 percent
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