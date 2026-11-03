Unofficial Clermont County results for the Nov. 3 midterm election

Unofficial results from the Clermont County Board of Elections for the Nov. 3 midterm election are listed below.

Editor’s note: The results listed below were pulled from the summary results report, timestamped 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 3, with 102 of 168 election day precincts reporting.

The total number of registered voters in Clermont County is 150,008.

As of the summary results report timestamped 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 3, a total of 68,504 ballots were cast.

Some 36,273 ballots were cast on Election Day, 12,998 ballots were cast via absentee mail, and 19,233 ballots were cast via absentee in person. Voter turnout was 45.67 percent.

Below, the race is listed in bold, followed by the number of votes a voter could cast for that race, followed by the names of the candidates/positions running in that race.

Next to the candidate’s name is the number of votes cast for that candidate, and immediately following is the percentage of the vote that candidate/position received.

Race winners according to Clermont County votes are bolded; some race winners in Clermont County may not be the overall winner of that office.

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Vote For 1

Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley 37,920 or 55.77 percent

Amy Acton and David Pepper 27,795 or 40.88 percent

Don Kissick and James L. Mills 2,163 or 3.18 percent

For Attorney General

Vote For 1

Rep Keith Faber 40,816 or 60.66 percent

Dem John J. Kulewicz 26,469 or 39.34 percent

For Auditor of State

Vote For 1

Rep Frank LaRose 41,328 or 61.36 percent

Dem Annette Blackwell 26,021 or 38.64 percent

For Secretary of State

Vote For 1

Rep Robert Sprague 38,914 or 57.74 percent

Dem Allison Russo 26,160 or 38.81 percent

Lib Tom Pruss 2,326 or 3.45 percent

For Treasurer of State

Vote For 1

Rep Jay Edwards 40,579 or 60.53 percent

Dem Seth Walsh 26, 460 or 39.47 percent

For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-27)

Vote For 1

Rep Daniel R. Hawkins 40,303 or 60.09 percent

Dem Marilyn Zayas 26,764 or 39.91 percent

For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-2-27)

Vote For 1

Rep Colleen O’Donnell 40,093 or 59.81 percent

Dem Jennifer Brunner 26,945 or 40.19 percent

For U.S. Senator (UTE 1-3-29)

Vote For 1

Rep Jon Husted 37,912 or 55.80 percent

Dem Sherrod Brown 26,571 or 39.11 percent

Lib William B. Redpath 2,124 or 3.13 percent

For Representative to Congress (2nd District)

Vote For 1

Rep. David J. Taylor 40,551 or 60.60 percent

Dem Jen Mazzuckelli 26,367 or 39.40 percent

For State Representative (62nd District)

Vote For 1

Rep Jean Schmidt 23,599 or 52.53 percent

Dem Ian Schwartz 18,497 or 41.17 percent

For State Representative (63rd District)

Vote For 1

Rep. Adam C. Bird 14, 018 or 63.62 percent

Dem Debbie Davidson 8,015 or 36.38 percent

Judge of the Court of Appeals (1-1-27) (12th District)

Vote For 1

Candidate Withdrew 40,419 or 94.36 percent

Write-In Totals 2,415 or 5.64 percent

Judge of the Court of Appeals (2-9-27) (12th District)

Vote For 1

Rep Robert A. Hendrickson 46,859 or 100 percent

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (Probate/Juvenile Division)

Vote For 1

Nathan M. Little 43,007 or 100 percent

For County Commissioner

Vote For 1

Rep Claire B. Corcoran 39,619 or 59.63 percent

Dem Joe Wessels 26,819 or 40.37 percent

For County Auditor

Vote For 1

Rep John Becker 47,116 or 100 percent

State Issue 3

YES 47,145 or 70.13 percent

NO 20,076 or 29.87 percent

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Bethel-Tate LSD

Vote For 1

Against the Tax Levy 1,584 or 52.76 percent

For the Tax Levy 1,418 or 47.24 percent

Proposed Bond Issue and Tax Levy (Additional) U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District

Vote For 1

Against the Bond Issue and Levy 4,755 or 54.11 percent

For the Bond Issue and Levy 4,033 or 45.89 percent

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) – Children Services

Vote for 1

For the Tax Levy 39,420 or 58.82 percent

Against the Tax Levy 27,599 or 41.18 percent

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Batavia Township

Vote for 1

Against the Tax Levy 3,170 or 52.07 percent

For the Tax Levy 2,918 or 47.93 percent

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Union Township

Vote For 1

Against the Tax Levy 8,557 or 51.69 percent

For the Tax Levy 7,999 or 48.31 percent

Local Liquor Option Union Township G

Vote for 1

Yes 438 or 75.39 percent

No 143 or 24.61 percent

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Washington Township

Vote for 1

For the Tax Levy 485 or 57.81 percent

Against the Tax Levy 354 or 42.19 percent