Leave a Reply

This week’s Athlete of the Week is Milford cross-country senior Elle Campbell

Campbell won the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I Regional Cross-Country Championships for a second straight season Oct. 31 with a top time of 18 minutes, 11 seconds. She helped lead Milford to its second straight regional title and third straight state qualification. The three straight years the team has qualified for the state cross-country meet are the first three times in program history.

Also, both Milford boys and girls teams qualifying for state in the same year is a first in school history.