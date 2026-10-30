Grippa to retire as Milford head football coach

MILFORD – After 10 seasons and 57 wins, Tom Grippa has announced his retirement as Milford High School’s head football coach. Grippa, according to a press release by the Milford Exempted Village School District.

“The Milford High School community is appreciative of Coach Grippa’s 10 seasons leading our football program,” said Milford Director of Athletics Mark Trout. “I had the pleasure of hiring Coach Grippa for the position, and I’ve seen the impact he has had both on and off the field for the last decade. He elevated the Milford program into a regular contender in one of the area’s top conferences and renewed prominence in Southwest Ohio. We wish Tom all the best in whatever his next steps of life may be.”

That impact at Milford was immediate. His first Eagles team finished 8-3 in 2017, advancing to the OHSAA playoffs for the first time since 1986 and capturing a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title. The program’s first playoff win followed a year later, a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over Fairfield that highlighted a 9-3 campaign.

From there, after playoff appearances each year from 2020 through 2022, the stage was set for the greatest season in school history in 2023. That year, the Eagles completed a perfect 10-0 regular season, won the outright ECC championship and defeated Fairfield in the first round of the playoffs. The memorable run ended with a loss to Mason in the second round.

Grippa finished his Milford tenure with a 57-51 record and playoff appearances in seven of his 10 seasons. He concludes his Milford career as the winningest coach in school history. Under his leadership, the program produced 11 All-Ohio honorees, 80 all-ECC performers and nearly 50 Eagles who went on to play college football. Grippa was named the 2023 ECC Coach of the Year and received the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award that same year.

Before coming to Milford, Grippa served as head coach at Elder (1987-1996), Fairfield (1997-2002) and La Salle (2003-2012). He also spent four years as an assistant coach at Mount St. Joseph University. In all, he retires with a career head coaching record of 232-150.

For Grippa, the relationships he built remain his fondest memories, he said.

“In those 49 years, I have had many championships and a lot of wins, but my fondest memories are being around outstanding assistants and awesome young men who loved the great game of football,” said Grippa. “To all my assistant coaches, players and head coaches that I have worked under, I say thank you! It was a wonderful ride, and I love you all.”

The search for Grippa’s successor will begin immediately.