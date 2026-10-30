Goshen holds on to beat Hughes in opening round

CINCINNATI — Goshen’s fast first-half start helped the Warriors hold off a vicious Hughes second-half rally for a 39-36 victory, their second postseason win in program history, Friday night at Cincinnati Public School’s Willard R. Stargel Stadium.

No. 10-seeded Goshen (10-1) improved its playoff record all-time to 2-8 — both victories coming against Hughes — and advances to the Division III, Region 12 quarterfinal round Nov. 6 at Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1) at Red Devils Stadium at City Park.

“We’ve talked all year about being a family, working every week to get better,” Goshen coach Shane Elkin said. “We made plays in the first half. They made plays in the second half … You have to give them credit. They came out and made plays in the second half. They made it a little tighter than it needed to be, but as long as we play as a team and we do the things that we practice every week — these kids have come a long way.”

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen running back Gage Croley (23) celebrates his touchdown run during a Division III, Region 12 first-round playoff game Oct. 30, 2026, against Cincinnati Hughes at Willard R. Stargel Stadium in Cincinnati.

Goshen running back Gage Croley powers through a couple of Cincinnati Hughes defenders during a Division III, Region 12 first-round playoff game Oct. 30, 2026, at Willard R. Stargel Stadium in Cincinnati.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen head football coach Shane Elkin talks to his team after the Warriors defeated Cincinnati Hughes, 39-36, in a Division III, Region 12 first-round playoff game Oct. 30, 2026, at Willard R. Stargel Stadium in Cincinnati.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

The Warriors raced out to what looked to be an insurmountable 29-0 lead with 5:19 remaining in the second quarter. The Big Red (9-2) got on the scoreboard with a Nehemiah Engleman touchdown run, but Levi Mason’s 26-yard field goal at the end of the half pushed Goshen’s lead to 32-6 at the break.

The Big Red scored on all four of their second-half possessions to whittle Goshen’s lead down to three with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter before Goshen bled the clock with six straight runs to end the game.

WILMINGTON 34, NEW RICHMOND 26

Wilmington’s Gavin Derkson foiled the Lions’ chance for a third come-from-behind win with a late fourth-quarter interception to eliminate New Richmond from the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs.

The Lions end the season at 5-6.

Lions quarterback Brady Young scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, and the senior’s connection with Peyton Abner pulled New Richmond within 34-28 with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter.

The Wilmington defense intercepted Young twice in the fourth quarter to keep the Lions off the board and hold on for the win.

The Hurricanes (7-4) will travel next to play Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1).