GALLERY: Goshen vs. Hamilton Badin, Division III District semifinal

It might be the end of a season, but it doesn’t mean it has to be the end of an impressive run for Goshen volleyball.

In a Division III Southwest District tournament rematch from a season ago when Goshen outlasted Hamilton in a five-set thriller, the Rams’ tenacious backcourt and suffocating net play led them to a 19-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 win in a Southwest 3 District semifinal at Loveland High School.

The season saw Goshen (22-2) finish American Division play 10-0 for the first time since 2018, earning its second straight divisional title, sixth overall, and the Warriors were a few points away from finishing the regular season unbeaten.

Since head coach Sam Johnson took over the program last season, Goshen is 19-1 in the American Division, 39-8 overall, with two divisional titles and two playoff wins.

In addition, the Warriors could very well return the majority of their team, including first-team all-SBAAC selections Lindsey Cameron, Savannah Chun and Emma Ulrey, and second-teamer Sophia Scherzinger. Brandon, a sophomore, produced more than 100 kills in her varsity season, and Snyder tallied 150-plus kills as Goshen looks to retain all of its firepower for another impressive run next season.

“What they were able to put together the last two years is from hard work and dedication. They showed up to every practice and came ready to work. This is what it looks like when it pays off,” Johnson said. “When you want something, and you care for it, you go after it, and this is what happens; we’re able to get all these wins, and I couldn’t be prouder of what they have accomplished.”

Johnson says goodbye to two seniors, Steele and Harper Wood. Steele — the American Division Player of the Year — concluded her high school volleyball career as the all-time leader in assists with 2,122 assists entering the Oct. 26 match against Badin in what was her 300-plus game.

“Those two seniors have been able to bring leadership,” Johnson said. “They show up to everything; they work at everything. They push the younger ones to go harder during workouts and practices, and they have been a good example of how to grow in this program and what to do during seasons.

“Honestly, that is all I could ask for is for them to be role models.”