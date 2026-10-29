Athletics director sues Milford school district over suspension

MILFORD — Aaron Zupka, Milford’s athletic director who was put on leave without pay and essentially replaced, filed a civil suit against the district and its interim superintendent, alleging he was improperly suspended following a series of allegations revolving around the wrestling team.

Zupka filed a 216-page lawsuit Oct. 27 in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, naming the Milford Exempted Village School District and TJ Glassmeyer Jr. as the defendants. Glassmeyer is the director of human resources at the district, but served as interim superintendent in January, when the Milford Exempted Village School Board unanimously voted to place Zupka on leave and began the process of termination, stemming from Zupka’s failure to report potential child abuse or neglect as a mandatory reporter and accuses Zupka of misappropriating more than $91,000 in sponsorship funds.

In the suit, Zupka’s Cincinnati attorney, Mark Byrnes, argued that Zupka had no prior knowledge of the misconduct allegations against the coach. Zupka is seeking a jury trial with unspecified damages.

Earlier this month, an independent referee recommended the district reinstate Zupka, although the district already hired someone to fill the position. In July, Milford announced a new leadership structure, including the hiring of Mark Trout as the district athletics director.

On Oct. 8, hearing referee Robert T. Dunlevey Jr. found that only a few of Zupka’s violations referenced by the board and district were proven. Dunlevey wrote those violations still did not justify firing Zupka, and they weren’t intentional. Those violations included,

The unapproved disclosure of free and reduced-price meal eligibility information to Milford Athletic Boosters Club officers: Dunlevey wrote this was an “unintentional, single event” violation and benefited the very families whose information was shared.

Failure to fulfill mandatory reporting obligations regarding a coach’s alleged “sexual conduct” with students: Dunlevey wrote that Zupka attempted to confront the alleged offenders directly and that this conduct didn’t justify Zupka being fired.

Dunlevey called Zupka’s actions “lapses in judgment” and “technical” violations of law and policy.

If the Milford Exempted Village School Board rejects Dunlevey’s recommendation during its next meeting Nov. 12, Zupka will look to appeal to the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.