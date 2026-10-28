Williamsburg Garden Club’s summer garden tour

The Williamsburg Garden Club hosted a garden tour on July 11.

America 250 was the theme of the tour, and red, white and blue colors were found throughout the gardens. The tour featured seven home gardens and five businesses.

Aligning with the theme, the America 250 Barn on the corner of state Route 32 and McKeever Pike was featured on the tour, along with the beautiful America 250 mural at the Williamsburg Public Library. The village historical society, Harmony Hill, was also featured on the tour, as well as Clover Valley Farm and B.C. Nursery.

The home gardens were dispersed throughout the Williamsburg area. The two gardens in the village were featured at homes over a century old. The Bachman home, built in 1845, has been recognized for historical significance in the National Parks Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The Wenzel home is 102 years old and is a seasoned architectural classic.

Just outside of town, the Webb Gardens featured multiple beds brimming with perennials and annuals, complemented by two serene water fountains. The Day Gardens and Graf Gardens are both past Cincinnati Horticulture Society Award Winners. The Day Gardens featured an unusual tropical plant mix along with a raised bed vegetable garden. The Graf Garden featured numerous garden islands containing numerous hostas and hydrangeas with a scenic overlook of the East Fork River.

The Dickinson Gardens is just eight years old and sits on five acres, featuring a large fenced vegetable garden with numerous perennials and pollinator beds.

The Kissinger Gardens featured a red, white and blue theme with several butterfly bushes, lavender and hydrangeas. Also aligning with the America 250 theme, on display was one out of 200 built Case 1570 ‘Spirit of 76’ tractors, accompanied by two Case 108 lawn tractors restored to honor the ‘Spirit of 76’.

The tour was successful, despite several bouts of rain throughout the day. This tour was the first one in nine years for the club, but the sixth overall garden tour. The Williamsburg Garden Club was formed back in 1936, and we celebrated our 90th anniversary earlier this year. It’s made up of members from Williamsburg and other local communities.