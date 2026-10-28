Union Twp. trustees approve plans for new Costco Wholesale warehouse

The Union Township Board of Trustees has cleared the way for an addition to the Eastgate shopping experience.

During their meeting Oct. 13, the trustees voted unanimously to approve a final development plan for a new, 166,739-square-foot Costco Wholesale warehouse, to be located on a 21-acre site at the corner of Aicholtz Road and Ivy Pointe Boulevard.

The next-closest Costco Wholesale warehouse locations are in Deerfield Township and Liberty Township.

In addition to the main warehouse, the approved plans for the site include:

• A 15-dispenser fueling station capable of serving 30 vehicles at a time.

• A parking lot configured for 886 vehicles.

• Planned traffic and access modifications to surrounding roadways to accommodate the influx of shoppers.

The preliminary timeline schedules initial demolition and site clearing to begin in 2027, with active construction slated for 2028, pending final regulatory and building permits.