UC Clermont Calico Children’s Theatre announces 2026 season

BATAVIA, OH (Sept. 24, 2026) – Calico Children’s Theatre at the University of Cincinnati Clermont College has announced its slate of performances for the 2026 season.

On Friday, Oct. 23, the college will feature “Astonishing Adventures: Storybook Tales of Extraordinary Bravery,” performed by Madcap Puppets and recommended for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The fast-paced production follows two bumbling knights who set out to help a queen face a dragon, only to discover they must first learn what it means to be brave. Along the way, audiences travel through classic fairy tales including “Puss in Boots,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Hansel and Gretel” in a humorous adventure filled with daring deeds and unlikely heroes. A Yellow Bus performance for local school and homeschool groups will be held at 11:30 a.m.; evening public performance will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, Dec. 11, UC Clermont will host “The Day Before Christmas,” performed by TCT on Tour. Recommended for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, the holiday production takes audiences to Santa’s Headquarters during the busiest day of the year. When Jack Frost threatens to freeze Christmas festivities, audience members are invited to join the fun and help save the holiday season. Two Yellow Bus performances for local school and homeschool groups will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; evening public performance will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Started in 1987, Calico Children’s Theatre is a UC Clermont initiative that aims to provide high-quality entertainment for families with young children. All performances are approximately one hour long and held on the UC Clermont campus in Krueger Auditorium, Snyder Building, 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia, Ohio 45103. Visit UC Clermont Calico Children’s Theatre for more information and to purchase tickets.

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UC Clermont College is in Clermont County on 95 beautifully wooded acres in Batavia Township. The college is an accredited, open-access regional campus offering more than 70 associate degrees, certificates, bachelor’s degrees and micro-credentials. UC Clermont is part of the nationally recognized University of Cincinnati. For more information, call 513-556-5400 or visit ucclermont.edu.