This week’s Athlete of the Week is Bataiva senior forward/defenseman Averie Layman

Layman scored three goals and had an assist in the Bulldogs’ Division III Southwest 4 District quarterfinal victory Oct. 22 over Roger Bacon.

The Bulldog senior also was named the American Division co-Player of the Year.

Layman has recorded a career-best 14 assists, which is the fifth-most in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference. Layman’s 25 goals also is fifth in the conference.