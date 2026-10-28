PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Lions, Warriors hit the road in postseason opener

The second season is here as the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs begin this week.

Three Clermont County teams advanced to the postseason, with one earning a bye. Teams without a first-round bye must win six games to claim a state championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The state championship games are Dec. 3 to 5.

Back in Clermont County, Goshen, New Richmond and Williamsburg each made the postseason — the same county teams to qualify for a second straight season. The Wildcats finished as the No. 2 seed in Division V, Region 20 and earned a first-round bye. They will play the winner of No. 7 Carlisle (6-4) and No. 10 Greenon (6-3) at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Warriors and Lions hit the road in their Week 11 meetings, each hoping for better results than last season, when both teams suffered blowout losses. The two squads are 8-20 all-time in the postseason.

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