Op-Ed: GAO report states USDA needs better service for veterans

On October 1, 2026, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a Report (GAO-27-108111), entitled “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Federal Actions Needed to Help Veterans Access Benefits.”

The twenty (20)- page report concludes that although the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has taken steps to make eligible veterans aware of SNAP, “it could do more for veterans.”

SNAP provides benefits to low-income households to secure food. Research, according to the GAO, has indicated that food-insecure veterans are less likely than their nonveteran peers to participate in SNAP.

During 2024, over seven percent (7.5%) of all Ohio veterans were receiving SNAP food benefits. Overall, from 2015 through 2020, the GAO Report documented an estimated 1.4 million veterans lived in food-insecure households each year.

States and the USDA, working in direct partnership, administer SNAP benefits. States have the option to conduct outreach campaigns to increase awareness of SNAP and may target specific groups, such as veterans.

States must have a USDA-approved outreach plan to receive partial federal reimbursement for their outreach expenses. Most states, with outreach plans in fiscal year 2026 (39 of 47), identified veterans as a target group.

Of the thirty-nine (39) states that “targeted” veterans with outreach plans, thirteen (13) states will deliver information about SNAP and application assistance at veterans’ facilities, programs, or centers, such as VA Medical Centers.

Eleven (11) states will provide information or training about SNAP to government or nonprofit organizations that work directly with veterans; and six (6) states planned outreach at veterans’ events.

Two (2) states that were cited in the GAO Report for their outstanding SNAP outreach for veterans were the states of New Jersey and Oregon.

The sixteen (16) stakeholders that the GAO interviewed for their Report stated that veterans’ misconceptions about SNAP hinder outreach efforts.

Also, the USDA has not developed outreach materials tailored specifically to veterans in the past five (5) years, despite recent program changes for veterans.

Several stakeholders said that outreach materials, such as talking points dispelling myths about SNAP, would help them communicate more effectively with veterans.

By developing and disseminating such materials, USDA could help ensure that trusted messengers, like veterans’ organizations (VSOs), share accurate and up-to-date information on the program with food-insecure veterans.

Stakeholders told GAO staff: (1) that some veterans believe their VA benefits make them ineligible; (2) that applying would take benefits away from someone else; or (3) that the application process is too difficult. They also cited problems with technology, documentation, communication and completing required interviews.

The VA and USDA established a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to address veteran food insecurity in September 2023. However, the agencies’ collaborative efforts have slowed since April 2025 following the loss of key staff at USDA, according to VA officials.

The VA and the USDA officials reported to the GAO that they considered the MOA to still be in place; however, the agencies have not reviewed the MOA as specified in the agreement, making the current status of the MOA unclear.

According to the GAO, by ensuring a formal mechanism is in place to guide their collaboration, VA and USDA can enhance their efforts to ensure low-income veterans and their families have access to the food they need through programs like SNAP.

My opinion: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by over seven percent (7.5%) of veterans in the State of Ohio and over one (1.4) million veterans in the Nation.

The GAO Report surfaced two (2) factors that have arisen that are posing a concern for veterans.

First, starting October 1, 2026, the federal reimbursement for allowable state SNAP administrative costs fell from fifty percent (50%) to twenty-five percent (25%) , shifting a larger share of those costs to states. The GAO did not establish what effect the change will have on veteran outreach.

Second, veterans were exempt from September 2023 through July of 2025 from SNAP’s three-month time limit work requirements. However, a law enacted in 2025 removed the categorical veteran exemption. Some veterans are denied SNAP benefits because of the 2025 law.

Some veterans believe that their disability compensation makes them ineligible for SNAP benefits.

I firmly believe that the VA and the USDA must work together in their SNAP outreach plans to remove this misconception!

I also believe that Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) should be actively engaged with the USDA and VA in this education process.

John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: [email protected].