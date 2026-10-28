Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association recognizes 17 emerging leaders at exclusive Fire Chiefs’ Resource Symposium

WORTHINGTON, OH – The Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association, in partnership with the Ohio Fire & Emergency Services Foundation, proudly announces the graduation of 17 fire service officers from the 2026 Fire Chiefs’ Resource Symposium. The intensive, two-day professional development program concluded at the Salt Fork State Park Lodge and Conference Center, bringing together a select group of newly appointed chiefs, interim officers, and aspiring fire service leaders from across Ohio.

The Fire Chiefs’ Resource Symposium is highly exclusive, limiting each session to fewer than 20 students to foster hands-on mentorship, peer-to-peer networking, and high-level strategic sharing. Over the weekend, participants engaged in rigorous training covering leadership fundamentals, budgeting and finance, and complex fire service legal issues. As a reward for their dedication, each graduate receives a complimentary one-year membership to the OFCA to support ongoing career advancement.

The following distinguished officers successfully completed the curriculum and were awarded course completion certificates by OFCA President Retired Deputy Chief Rick Vober:

Lt. Jason Buss – Richmond Heights Fire Department

Chief Michael Crist – Harrison Township Fire Department

Battalion Chief Seth Dodds – Harrison Township Fire Department

District Chief Adam Dressler – Union Township Fire Department

Battalion Chief Eric Henry – Clayton Fire Department

Chief Adam Howard – Tipp City Emergency Services

Interim Chief Fred Klingman – Rome Township Fire Department

Interim Assistant Chief Kyle Hammon – Rome Township Fire Department

Assistant Chief Ryan Smith – Holmes Fire District 1

Chief Eric Jeffers – Richmond Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Assistant Chief Ronald Casto – Whitehall Division of Fire

Assistant Chief Michael Behan – Sylvania Fire/EMS

Assistant Chief Jon Dawson – Ashtabula Township Fire Department

Chief William Davis – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Fire Department

Chief Douglas Neighbarger – Fredericktown Community Fire District

Assistant Chief Doug Vandenbark – Zanesville Fire Department

Chief Jacob Giuiceo – Struthers Fire Department

“The Fire Chiefs’ Resource Symposium is designed to provide our state’s newest executives with a foundational ‘toolbox’ of skills needed to run a safe, efficient, and legally sound department,” said OFCA President Vober. “By spending the weekend collaborating with the OFCA Board of Directors and seasoned fire service instructors, these 18 officers have demonstrated a profound commitment to the communities they protect.”

The Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association is a statewide organization dedicated to improving Ohio’s fire and emergency services. Through education, legislation, and technical support, the OFCA fosters leadership and enhances public safety across Ohio’s communities.