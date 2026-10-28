Five-year-old Jaxson gains greater independence and safer transportation thanks to Wheelchairs 4 Kids and Gerner Family Charitable Foundation

Milford, Ohio —Five-year-old Jaxson, a sweet and loving little boy who brings joy to everyone around him, is gaining greater safety, comfort, and independence thanks to a vehicle modification provided through Wheelchairs 4 Kids and the generous sponsorship of the Gerner Family Charitable Foundation.

Jaxson was diagnosed with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy at birth. Despite the challenges associated with his diagnosis, his determination and bright spirit shine through every day. He loves staying active, exploring the world around him, and sharing his infectious smile with the people he loves most.

Jaxson enjoys watching Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, especially when his favorite character, Goofy, is on the screen. He loves all kinds of music, and his favorite song is “Copacabana” by Barry Manilow. He also enjoys dancing, swimming, and playing with dolls. Reading with his family is another favorite activity, and his favorite book, Baby Loves to Boogie!, is a perfect match for a little boy who loves to move and groove whenever he can.

As Jaxson’s mobility needs have increased, safely transporting his wheelchair has become an important part of helping him get to medical appointments, visit family, and participate in activities throughout his community. Through Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Jaxson received a vehicle modification that includes a wheelchair lift installed on his family’s vehicle.

The new wheelchair lift provides Jaxson and his family with safer and more reliable transportation while significantly reducing the physical strain placed on his mother, who is his primary caregiver. Having a dependable way to transport his wheelchair will make it easier for the family to navigate daily life and continue participating in the activities and experiences that are important to them.

For Jaxson and his family, this modification means more than simply transporting his wheelchair. It provides greater freedom to get out into the community, attend important appointments, spend time with loved ones, and create lasting family memories without the added physical challenges of transporting his equipment.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Gerner Family Charitable Foundation, Jaxson now has a safer and more accessible way to travel with his wheelchair, giving his family greater peace of mind and helping him participate more fully in the world around him. This vehicle modification marks an important step forward in Jaxson’s journey, providing greater independence, comfort, and accessibility for him and his family. Most importantly, it gives Jaxson more opportunities to do what he loves most, dance, swim, explore, spend time with his family, and simply enjoy being a kid.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids is dedicated to improving the lives of children with physical disabilities by providing wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, and other necessary medical equipment at no charge to their families through its Let’s Roll program. They also have an inclusion program, known as Wheely Fun Days, where they host several events each year for the kids they’ve served to get out, socialize, and have fun! To learn more or to help, please visit Wheelchairs4kids.org (Wheelchairs the number four kids dot org) or call 727-946-0963.