B-T tennis courts net much-needed renovation

BETHEL — A rainy fall morning could not dampen the mood for Bethel-Tate boys tennis coach Lori Lenhart.

Lenhart joined members of the Bethel-Tate Local School District Board of Education, administration, a former player and community members to celebrate the renovation of the district’s tennis courts Oct. 16 at Bethel-Tate Middle School.

“Sometimes, coaches are hard to find; sometimes I throw Hail Marys, and I’m so thankful that I completed this one,” Bethel-Tate Athletics Director Evan Shepherd said. “What she has done for our tennis program and our kids, I really appreciate it. It is all her. She made this happen. It’s been a long road.”

Lenhart thanked the Bethel-Tate Local School District Board of Education and interim superintendent Dr. Christen Davis. She also thanked her husband, Joe Chapline, for helping coach the program’s JV team and assist with the association’s youth programming.

“Because of this and because of our partnership, we can have community tennis here, and we can have school tennis,” Lenhart said. “A lot of our students from Bethel-Tate participate in community tennis, but we also have some homeschoolers outside of the district, and we have kids outside of Bethel; we are the Bethel Area Tennis Association, so we try to branch outside of Bethel, and we are starting to do that.”

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage. Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today