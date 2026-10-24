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MOVING ON: New Richmond unofficially clinches 5th straight playoff berth

By Jake Dowling Sun Sports Reporter
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New Richmond’s Georgi Gligorov (40) forces Wilmington’s Jaidyn Collier to fumble the football in the fourth quarter of a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division game Oct. 23, 2026, at Alumni Field in Wilmington. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

New Richmond’s Georgi Gligorov (40) forces Wilmington’s Jaidyn Collier to fumble the football in the fourth quarter of a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division game Oct. 23, 2026, at Alumni Field in Wilmington.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

New Richmond’s James Vail returns a punt during the second half of a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division game Oct. 23, 2026, against Wilmington at Alumni Field in Wilmington. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

New Richmond’s James Vail returns a punt during the second half of a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division game Oct. 23, 2026, against Wilmington at Alumni Field in Wilmington.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

New Richmond’s Blake Wallace grabs the ankle of Wilmington’s AJ Ashcraft during the second half of a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division game Oct. 23, 2026, at Alumni Field in Wilmington. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

New Richmond’s Blake Wallace grabs the ankle of Wilmington’s AJ Ashcraft during the second half of a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division game Oct. 23, 2026, at Alumni Field in Wilmington.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

WILMINGTON

New Richmond lost, but the Lions still came away winners.

About an hour away, Washington Court House — the team that ironically eliminated New Richmond in the first round of the playoffs last season — lost to cross-town rival Miami Trace, helping ensure the Lions would not be tripped up for one of the three spots remaining for a playoff berth.

All regional seedings are unofficial until all games are accounted for by early Sunday morning.

After New Richmond’s 21-7 defeat to Wilmington, which finished with a co-American Division championship for the first time since 1980, the early news was a much-appreciated postgame gift for the Lions. Goshen claimed a share after beating Western Brown.

“I told them after the game that we are not in control of anything other than us,” New Richmond coach Brian Pitzer said. “We can’t hope that somebody else did their job or didn’t do their job to get us in the playoffs. It is what it is.”

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