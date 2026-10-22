NR graduate, World Series champion Benzinger dies

New Richmond graduate and Cincinnati Reds World Series champion Todd Benzinger died Oct. 21. He was 63 years old.

Benzinger was traded from the Boston Red Sox to Cincinnati in 1989. He led the National League in at-bats and caught the final out in the Reds’ 1990 World Series championship sweep over the Oakland Athletics.

After the Dayton, Kentucky native graduated from New Richmond High School, Benzinger was drafted by the Red Sox in 1981 and made his Major League Baseball debut wth the team in 1987. He was traded to Cincinnati in December 1988, spent two-plus years there, and was sent to Kansas City in the middle of the 1991 campaign.

Other moments in Benzinger’s MLB career included “The Benzinger Game,” when he hit a 10th-inning walk-off home run July 20, 1988, during Boston’s 1988 12-game “Morgan Magic” win streak. He also ended Cy Young Award winner Orel Hershiser’s scoreless streak at 59 innings during the 1989 season with an RBI hit in Hershiser’s first start of the season.

Benzinger had a nine-year MLB career, including other stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, all mainly at first base. He played in 924 big-league games, sporting a career .257 average with 733 hits, 133 doubles, 66 home runs and 376 RBIs.

Locally, Benzinger coached the Loveland girls basketball program from 2006 to 08.

“Todd will forever be remembered by Reds fans for catching the final out of the 1990 World Series, but those of us who had the privilege of knowing him will remember so much more. Todd remained close to the Cincinnati community and was a tremendous friend to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, generously participating in our events and sharing his time with fans. We will miss his friendship, his kindness and his presence in our community,” said Executive Director of the Reds Hall of Fame Museum Rick Walls in a release.