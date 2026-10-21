WEEK 9 RECAP: Young, Wolf score 4 times in win over Batavia

Seniors Brady Young and Dylan Wolf powered New Richmond to a big American Division victory and put themselves in a position to clinch the playoffs.

Each player scored four times in the Lions’ 53-26 win Oct. 16 over Batavia at New Richmond Stadium.

Young was 19-of-25 passing for a season-high 322 yards and four touchdowns, and Wolf rushed 25 times for 269 yards and four scores. New Richmond racked up a season-high 314 yards on the ground.

With the win, the Lions (3-1, 5-4) control their destiny heading into Week 10. The team can finish seeded 10th or 11th with a win over Wilmington or 10th out of the playoff picture with a loss, according to computer ranking projections from Joe Eitel.

Peyton Abner caught eight passes for 84 yards. Leland Hammons had five catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and James Vail caught five passes for 94 yards and a score. Waylon Willis also caught a touchdown pass.

Dallas Klinker totaled a team-high eight tackles with two for a loss, and Georgi Gligorov had six stops and two tackles for a loss. Hunter Holt had three tackles, one sack and an interception.

WILMINGTON 27, GOSHEN 7

The Warriors turned the ball over a season-high five times, including two red-zone fumbles, losing their chance at clinching an outright American Division title since 2009.

“You’ve got to give Wilmington kudos,” Goshen coach Shane Elkins said. “They showed up, and they made plays when we didn’t make plays. We had too many turnovers, we made too many mistakes and they capitalized on the mistakes.”

Goshen (3-1, 8-1) still has a chance to host a home playoff game with a Week 10 win over Western Brown, according to Joe Eitel.

“The message is to continue to do what we’ve done, learn from our mistakes, fix our mistakes, have a hell of a senior night, be 9-1 and make a run in the playoffs,” Elkins said.

WILLIAMSBURG 71, EAST CLINTON 0

A lot of Wildcat players got time on the field in their eighth straight victory.

Landen Brandenburg threw a 31-yard touchdown pass on his lone attempt, and Nolan Dick was 4-of-5 passing for 33 yards and two scores.

Williamsburg totaled 259 rushing yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns among eight runners. Jackson Brandenburg led the way with 13 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown. Manning Dilley scored twice on his two carries and Gray Robinson scored a touchdown.

Colton Cooper, Austin Neinaber and Reese Price each scored a receiving touchdown.

CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN 30, FAYETTEVILLE 0

The Rockets kept their playoff hopes alive following their fourth victory over their last six games.

Blaine Phile was 9-of-13 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Watkins rushed 14 times for 106 yards and three scores. The Rockets totaled 218 yards on 32 carries for a 6.8-yard average. Jaxon Vining caught both touchdown passes. He finished with 83 yards on three receptions.

Jake Johnson had 15 tackles, one sack and two passes defensed. Phile and Lucas Drewry each recorded an interception.