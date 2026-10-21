WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Win and in for Lions vs. Hurricanes

Making the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season comes down to Week 10, with the Lions facing a win-and-in road trip to Wilmington.

A road win over Wilmington would likely put the Lions in the 10th or 11th seed in the final Division IV, Region 16 computer rankings, according to possible seed projections from Joe Eitel. A loss would not guarantee the Lions miss the playoffs, but it would leave their fate uncertain. The Lions enter Week 10 ranked 10th in the region.

The Lions (3-1, 5-4) control their destiny, so they won’t need help if they beat the Hurricanes (3-1, 5-4). Nine teams are vying for the final three spots, including one matchup between two teams in the same region.

A loss could put the Lions between the 10th seed and being eliminated from playoff contention, depending on how other games go. However, New Richmond’s projected minimum point average is higher than four other teams’ highest point average. Meadowdale (seeded 14th) plays Dayton Dunbar (seeded 11th), which controls its destiny. A Washington Court House win over Miami Trace would be the most likely path to eliminating New Richmond if the Lions lose.

The Lions have taken care of business throughout the season, especially late, with wins in four of their last five games. However, only one of those wins came against a team with an above .500 record. The team’s season-opening win over Bethel-Tate is its other victory this season.

A victory over Wilmington would be the most wins in a season since winning eight games in 2022 in head coach Brian Pitzer’s first season with the program. The Lions could clinch a share of the American Division title after Wilmington ended Goshen’s unbeaten season last week.

The Lions’ season has featured two come-from-behind wins over Clinton-Massie and Western Brown, a return of their top running back after transferring out of state and a much-improved defense behind a couple of young stars. Now it all culminates in a showdown with Wilmington.

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