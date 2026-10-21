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WANTING MOORE: W’burg senior wins National Division; strives for state meet

Williamsburg wins National Division; strives for state meet

By Jake Dowling Sun Sports Reporter
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Williamsburg’s Claire Moore, left, runs alongside Western Brown’s Rian Helton during the second mile of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Cross-Country Championships Meet on Oct. 18, 2026, at Wilmington College in Wilmington. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Williamsburg’s Claire Moore, left, runs alongside Western Brown’s Rian Helton during the second mile of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Cross-Country Championships Meet on Oct. 18, 2026, at Wilmington College in Wilmington.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Batavia’s Levi Sorg runs during the final mile of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Cross-Country Championships Meet on Oct. 18, 2026, at Wilmington College in Wilmington. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Batavia’s Levi Sorg runs during the final mile of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Cross-Country Championships Meet on Oct. 18, 2026, at Wilmington College in Wilmington.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

New Richmond’s Braden Hatfield, right, and Goshen’s Nathan Burke run with Western Brown’s Landon Hall during the first mile of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Cross-Country Championships Meet on Oct. 18, 2026, at Wilmington College in Wilmington. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

New Richmond’s Braden Hatfield, right, and Goshen’s Nathan Burke run with Western Brown’s Landon Hall during the first mile of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Cross-Country Championships Meet on Oct. 18, 2026, at Wilmington College in Wilmington.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

WILMINGTON

Claire Moore became the first Williamsburg girl runner since at least 2007 to win back-to-back National Division cross-country titles.

“I was really happy that I got it last year, but there was a lot of pressure to get it again this year because I didn’t want people to think that I got worse,” Moore said. “But I did win again, and I’m proud that I did. I felt like I accomplished something.”

Now, the senior has her sights set on a higher goal: becoming the first in school history to advance to Columbus for the state meet.

Moore finished with a divisional top time of 20 minutes, 47.96 seconds and took runner-up for a second straight year to Western Brown sophomore Rian Helton by nine seconds with a time of 20:38.65 on Oct. 17 at Wilmington College.

“Compared to my PR, it’s about a minute off, but I think for this course, it was pretty good,” Moore said, “considering how muddy it was. There were some hills, and I was wearing spikes, and there were some concrete parts on the course, so I was slipping a little bit. But I think my time was pretty good.”

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