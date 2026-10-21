WANTING MOORE: W’burg senior wins National Division; strives for state meet

WILMINGTON

Claire Moore became the first Williamsburg girl runner since at least 2007 to win back-to-back National Division cross-country titles.

“I was really happy that I got it last year, but there was a lot of pressure to get it again this year because I didn’t want people to think that I got worse,” Moore said. “But I did win again, and I’m proud that I did. I felt like I accomplished something.”

Now, the senior has her sights set on a higher goal: becoming the first in school history to advance to Columbus for the state meet.

Moore finished with a divisional top time of 20 minutes, 47.96 seconds and took runner-up for a second straight year to Western Brown sophomore Rian Helton by nine seconds with a time of 20:38.65 on Oct. 17 at Wilmington College.

“Compared to my PR, it’s about a minute off, but I think for this course, it was pretty good,” Moore said, “considering how muddy it was. There were some hills, and I was wearing spikes, and there were some concrete parts on the course, so I was slipping a little bit. But I think my time was pretty good.”

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