The natives are blooming, Part 2

Part one of this story ran in the Oct. 8 edition of The Clermont Sun.

Son, Kim Drackett, manages the farm in Indiana, raising corn, soybeans and pigs.

Kim Drackett implements regenerative farming and conservation practices, partnering with Purdue University. He said one of his dad’s first loves was the farm; he was the happiest when outdoors working on the farm, riding horses or sailing. Kim Drackett’s wise grandfather knew his son, Chuck Drackett , was meant for the outdoors and not behind a desk at the Drackett company crunching numbers. Sounds like loving the outdoors and being in nature may be a key to longevity.

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