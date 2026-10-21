Panthers foil Goshen’s bid for unbeaten regular season

MORROW — Goshen was going for a little bit of history over the weekend. Now, the Warriors will pivot to reaching another milestone instead.

The Warriors lost their first game of the season, finishing the regular season with a still impressive 21-1 overall record and their second straight American Division title following a 13-25, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 10-15 defeat to Little Miami in non-conference action Oct. 17 at Little Miami High School.

Goshen’s Emma Ulrey dives for a dig during a non-conference match Oct. 17, 2026, against Little Miami at Little Miami High School in Morrow.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen setter Macee Steel celebrates after Brianna Alvarez records a kill during a non-conference match Oct. 17, 2026, against Little Miami at Little Miami High School in Morrow.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

“Honestly, this season has shocked all of us,” Warriors coach Sam Johnson said. “We have put in a lot of work off the court and in the summer. We always don’t want to lose. Our goal is to win league and after that, make a run at the tournament.

“We didn’t lose much last year, so we just kept building on what we had last year, and it looks great.”

The Warriors came into the regular-season finale with their first 21-0 record, having never been taken to five sets all season. The team had lost just six sets all season and lost the first set just once in a road game at Western Brown.

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