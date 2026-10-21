Op-Ed: Report documents 6,488 veteran suicides in 2024

On September 30, 2026, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released the 2026 Annual Veterans Suicide Prevention Report. This document consisted of 109 pages and included 2024 statistics and analyzed veteran suicide statistics from 2001 to 2024.

In 2024, the Report indicated that there were 6,488 suicides among veterans, and the average number of veteran suicides per day was 17.7.

According to statistics for the State of Ohio, 248 veterans committed suicide in 2024; the estimated veteran population was 656,000 veterans, and the rate per thousand was 37.6.

Of the veterans committing suicide in 2024, sixty-two percent (62%) were not receiving VA healthcare in the year that they died, or the year prior.

The VA has significantly expanded access to veterans from 2001 to 2024, according to the Report. Veterans enrolled with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) increased by over nineteen percent (19.5%) in 2001 to over fifty percent (50.1%) in 2024.

From 2023 to 2024, veteran suicide rates for veterans enrolled in the VHA dropped to under five percent (4.8%), while RISING over three percent (3.7%) for unenrolled veterans NOT in the VHA.

The comprehensive report included detailed analysis by age, sex, race, method of suicide, and healthcare utilization.

Two (2) statistical highlights of the Report indicated that: (1) many veterans who died by suicide had recent mental health or substance use disorder diagnoses; and (2) recently separated service members with mental health conditions showed higher suicide risk.

In 2026, the VA launched a new campaign that has assisted the enrollment of over 280,00 new veterans into the VHA.

In February of 2025, the VA launched another new campaign entitled the Veterans Interoperability Pledge with several civilian health providers. The

Pledge Campaign focused on identifying at-risk veterans.

The results of the Pledge Campaign indicated that the VA was able to identify and contact more than 140,000 at-risk veterans who had not been to the VA for health care.

In May of 2025, the VA and the Department of War (DoW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding committing both agencies to improving the transitioning process for veterans leaving the military.

Through August of 2026, the VA completed more than 5.5 million suicide risk screenings, which, according to the press release, was 100,000 more

than those conducted in August of 2025.

According to the Suicide Prevention Report, eligible veterans can receive emergency suicide prevention care and benefits provided by the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care and Treatment Act of 2020, at any emergency medical department at no cost.

Since 2023, nearly 50,000 veterans have used this benefit!

“VA health care saves lives, so we’re making every effort to get more veterans into the (VHA) system to get the care and benefits they’ve earned,” stated VA Secretary Doug Collins.

“That means deploying innovative new ways of reaching non-enrolled veterans into the VHA, screening them for suicide risk and expanding suicide prevention training both inside and outside the VA,” Secretary Collins concluded.

My opinion: The 2026 Suicide Prevention Report details the persistent challenges in combating veteran suicide. Although significant progress has been made among VA-enrolled veterans, there are worse trends among unenrolled veterans.

On March 5, 2019, the President signed Executive Order 13861, which established the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS).

The purpose of Order 13861 was the same as the current suicide prevention goal.

That is: address veteran suicide using a cross-sector public health approach and enroll veterans in the VHA to receive proper medical treatment and monitoring.

The VA has reduced the number of veterans committing suicide from twenty-two (22) per day in 2016 to seventeen (17) per day in 2024.

But we certainly have to do better! The number 6,488 veterans committing suicide in 2024 is not tolerable.

John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County).

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