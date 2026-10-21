Op-Ed: An energy and infrastructure permitting breakthrough is within reach

Congress is typically the last place to look for consensus. But even with all the chaos in Washington these days, there is hope—a bipartisan group of senators recently advanced legislation to slash the bureaucratic red tape blocking new, critically necessary energy and infrastructure projects across America.

Republican and Democratic senators joined together to introduce the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) of 2026. The legislation is intended to finally solve a major and long-standing challenge: getting America building again—to lower energy costs, deliver cleaner, more affordable power, rebuild ailing infrastructure, and modernize our waning industrial base.

There is simply no dispute about America’s urgent need to repair or replace our outdated and dangerous infrastructure assets. As the global economy rapidly evolves, the U.S. is struggling to keep pace. And while the demand for energy and minerals continues to surge, our industrial base and energy infrastructure remain largely stuck in the 20th century, unable to meet the moment.

Even worse, our inability to rebuild and modernize is too often self-imposed, thanks to America’s onerous and outdated permitting processes. These antiquated, often duplicative regulations have derailed essential infrastructure projects, quashed innovative ideas, and inhibited countless good jobs.

Shamefully, federal agencies take far longer to issue environmental impact statements than it takes to build projects. Consider for a moment that a so-called “successful” project to construct an interstate transmission line—which would provide renewable power across several states—took 17 years to permit.

Equally disconcerting is the near impossibility of approving and constructing a new mine in the United States. In fact, on average it takes nearly 29 years to bring a U.S. mine online—the second most protracted timeline in the world. There’s little wonder that, despite America’s vast mineral resources, we’ve become alarmingly dependent on Chinese supply chains.

Well-intentioned processes and laws have become nearly insurmountable obstacles to modernizing America’s power grid, expanding domestic energy production, and turning our vast mineral potential into secure and timely production. All too frequently, endless delays lead to deferred investment, outsourced supply chains, and the death knell for essential projects that never get completed.

Democrats and Republicans alike agree we cannot continue on this trajectory. If America is to fully engage in a new energy and technology age, we must move much faster and compete harder—globally and at home—to ensure the industries, innovations, and jobs of tomorrow are American.

Implementing sensible permitting reforms doesn’t mean weakening environmental protection or stifling community input. The U.S. can still uphold rigorous environmental standards and meaningful public discourse without trapping critical projects in a bureaucratic loop of indecision, delay, and obstruction.

The senators who introduced the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 should be commended for reaching across the aisle. The need for reform is urgent. Congress must immediately pass this bipartisan legislation and deliver it to the president’s desk. We have a golden opportunity to modernize our ineffective, arcane permitting regime and get our country moving again. America still has the capacity to build great things, but only if we can get out of our own way.

By Thomas J. Madison Jr., an infrastructure consultant who has served as U.S. Federal Highway Administrator, Executive Director of the NYS Thruway Authority, and Commissioner of the NYS Department of Transportation.

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