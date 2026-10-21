Letter to the Editor: The price of war without a plan – Americans are paying the bill

History has repeatedly taught us that starting a war is far easier than ending one. Yet America finds itself confronting another Middle Eastern conflict without a clearly defined endgame, while working families shoulder the economic consequences.

No responsible nation wants Iran to possess nuclear weapons. However, when military operations began, publicly available evidence had not established that Iran possessed an operational nuclear weapon or was on the verge of deploying one.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) provided international inspections and restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program. President Trump withdrew from that agreement in 2018, and the monitoring framework subsequently deteriorated. Diplomacy was imperfect, but it offered oversight that military action cannot easily replace.

Today, disruptions to global energy markets have driven fuel prices higher, contributing to inflation and further eroding Americans’ purchasing power. Families are paying more for transportation, groceries, utilities, and everyday necessities.

Meanwhile, our national debt has surpassed $40.3 trillion. Additional military spending raises serious questions about fiscal responsibility when Americans are repeatedly told we cannot afford stronger healthcare, education, infrastructure, or retirement security.

We must also question whether concentrated wealth and corporate influence receive greater consideration in Washington than the economic security of ordinary citizens.

“A nation that can afford to wage war but cannot afford to care for its people has not run out of money. It has lost sight of its priorities.”

As an Army veteran, I believe national security requires military strength, but also sound judgment, diplomacy, and accountability.

True leadership is not measured by the power to start a war, but by the wisdom to prevent unnecessary conflict and protect the people who ultimately pay its price. The current president and his administration are failing in their responsibility to lead—and, in doing so, failing the American people.

From Ben Brady,

Williamsburg, Ohio

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