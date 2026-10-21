Launching Liberty Landing

Rain, wind and a sudden drop in temperatures did not put a damper on the Liberty Landing Ribbon Cutting Ceremony that took place in New Richmond Oct. 17.

It was a glorious day for the dozens and dozens of people involved in the process of transforming New Richmond’s river front to a pedestrian paradise, for the business owners on Front Street, and for the residents of New Richmond. Every speaker overflowed with enthusiasm as they referred to the project as being transformational, and it absolutely is.

As Congressman Taylor said, the river view has always been enjoyed by the folks in New Richmond, but now with the beautiful renovation of the area and the new businesses along Front Street, the beautiful Ohio River will be enjoyed by many more folks. Build it and come they will, to enjoy the beauty of the area, as well as the shops, restaurants, and New Richmond’s rich history.

All expressed appreciation to Governor Mike DeWine for his support of Appalachian communities and his commitment to the Ohio riverfront towns, which he himself enjoyed as a boy.

The major redesign expands historic Front Street by roughly 25 feet, framing sweeping views of the Ohio River. The riverfront, now dotted with yellow umbrella-shaded, light grey tables and benches offering lovely river views, decorative streetlights, a landscaped median with trees and flowers, and a picturesque brick plaza, has an inviting, take a stroll or sit a spell, vibe.

Clermont County Commissioner David Painter said his father would remark that nothing good ever happened south of state Route 125, and with notable emotion in his voice, Painter said, “Today I am here to tell him he is wrong.”

A marina measuring 300 feet long and 12 feet wide, with 30 boat spaces, is located where the former Skippers Restaurant stood. The dock is temporarily stored for winter, but will return in the spring.

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