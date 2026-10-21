Op-Ed: Latest OneOhio grant strengthen local recovery work

Every Ohio community has experienced the addiction epidemic differently. After decades of working in behavioral health, I have learned that no two communities have identical needs, and the strongest solutions often come from the people closest to the challenges.

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation’s most recent grant awards are a reminder that recovery is built through investment in communities. OneOhio is a charitable nonprofit created at the direction of Ohio’s state and local leaders to distribute 55% of Ohio’s opioid settlement funds. This second regional grant cycle makes nearly $46 million available statewide to help build stronger, healthier communities. The latest awards support the people and organizations doing the daily work of prevention, treatment and recovery.

Every day, as CEO of the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties, I work with families whose lives have been touched by substance use disorder and with the providers, first responders, educators, and law enforcement officers helping them find hope and recovery. I also represent Region 14 on the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board of Directors, representing Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Madison, and Warren counties.

These roles have shown me that the people responding to substance use disorder every day know where the gaps exist, which is why OneOhio directs Ohio’s opioid settlement funds to local organizations and community-driven solutions. This grant round brings nearly $7.4 million in funding to organizations serving the places we call home.

Across our region, McKinley Hall will receive $784,228 for 24/7 withdrawal management and treatment. Emerge Recovery & Trades Initiative will receive $120,000 for two vans to help women in recovery reach appointments and community activities. Another $100,000 will help Greene County Educational Service Center provide early intervention and family stabilization services for young children and families affected by substance use disorder. Together, these awards will expand access to treatment, transportation and family support.

Through my work, I have learned that recovery is rarely a straight line. It takes time, persistence, and a community willing to walk alongside people through every stage of the journey.

The staff and board of directors at OneOhio understand this. Our success isn’t measured by how quickly we can distribute money or how much, but by the outcomes those investments create.

The opioid settlement funds give Ohio an important chance to build something lasting. If we invest these resources thoughtfully and strategically, their impact will extend far beyond today’s grant cycle, strengthening communities across Ohio.

As someone who works alongside local providers every day, I believe our greatest strength is trusting the people closest to the challenge.

If we continue to invest in local leadership, local partnerships, and local solutions, we won’t simply respond to the opioid crisis – we’ll build healthier, stronger communities for generations to come.

By Greta Mayer, the chief executive officer of the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties and Region 14 Director on the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board of Directors. Region 14 spans Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Madison and Warren counties.

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