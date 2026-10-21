4-PEAT COMPLETE: Batavia secures 4th straight divisional title

BATAVIA

To extend their American Division title streak to three seasons, Batavia had to win last year’s regular-season finale against Western Brown to force a tie atop the standings.

The Broncos had a chance to return the favor, but Batavia made sure history didn’t repeat itself.

Averie Layman and Khloe Davis each scored three goals, and the Bulldogs’ defense stymied the high-powered Bronco offense for a 6-1 victory to earn their fourth straight American Division title and third outright divisional crown in the last four seasons.

“I’m really proud of my team throughout all the years, and all the hard work we have put in really shows,” Layman said.

Batavia head coach Drew Poling echoed similar sentiments.

“I’m super proud of this program and this group of ladies that we put together,” he said. “We work hard, train hard and they mean business, and I’ve been blessed and fortunate to have that mentality throughout with the culture we’ve created here.”

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