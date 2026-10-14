‘Transformative’ state Route 32 expansion project concludes

BATAVIA, OHIO (Oct. 12, 2026) – The largest, most significant public works project in Clermont County in 50 years is complete now that the last ramp off State Route 32 has opened to traffic at Glen Este-Withamsville Road.

Its completion late last month was the final phase of a 13-year, $200 million project that extends east of I-275 along SR 32 between Bells Lane in Union Township to Olive Branch-Stonelick Road in Batavia Township. This 4.5-mile stretch – part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Eastern Corridor – has been widened and streamlined to handle

anticipated growth for the next 20 years.

“This project has been transformative,” said Kris McClintick, economic development director for Clermont County. “Improving access, safety and connectivity along SR 32 have encouraged significant new private investment in the central part of the county. Purina’s

new manufacturing facility, residential development and investments by other companies east of Batavia toward Williamsburg are proof.”

Although there was no ribbon cutting or fanfare to mark the end of major construction, the positive momentum along SR 32 began soon after the project got underway and has since continued to accelerate.

“The improvements have made it faster and easier to move people, products and resources,” said Clermont County Commissioner David L. Painter. “Transportation is not simply about building and improving roads – it’s about building opportunities for our families and businesses.”

Traveling eastward along SR 32, large outdoor billboards advertise new residential subdivisions – silent testimony to the rapid development well under way.

Gone are traffic signals that once marked traditional at-grade intersections that directly connected SR 32 to Eastgate Boulevard, Glen-Este Withamsville Road, Elick Lane, Old SR 74, Bach Buxton Road and Olive Branch-Stone Lick Road. Those local connections were frequently congested and common sites for accidents before the expansion. In the past 10 years, the intersections have been reconfigured or replaced with overpasses that include

elevated entrance and exit ramps to SR 32, improving visibility and allowing for faster traffic flow.

What used to take at least 25 minutes to travel in a car on a good day now takes less than 10 minutes.

“It’s been a game changer,” said Joe Abner, deputy district director for Congressman David Taylor in Eastgate.

The distance is relatively short, but the impact has been huge, he added.

In practice, the overall SR 32 improvement project was a series of 11 distinct projects –

nine by ODOT and two by the Clermont Transportation Improvement District that began in 2013 with the reconfiguration of the interchange at I-275.

The overpass opened to traffic this summer.

Final construction work included the westbound ramp to the Glen Este-Withamsville overpass from SR 32 and the installation of security railing this fall.

Please see the map and list below, which highlight the individual projects, timelines and costs for design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.

OKI Regional Council of Governments championed the project early in the planning stages. As the region’s metropolitan planning agency, OKI directed federal funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation to ODOT for the project – the single biggest transportation infrastructure improvement in Clermont County since the I-275 loop around Greater

Cincinnati was finished in the 1970s.

“OKI is proud to support Clermont County’s vision for the SR 32 corridor,” said OKI CEO Mark Policinski. “We look forward to the continued benefits this investment will bring to residents, businesses and the regional transportation network.”

State Route 32 Improvements: 2013 – 2026

1) Eastgate Boulevard Overpass

Scope: Replacement and widening of the Eastgate Boulevard bridge and widening of the approaches to the bridge to accommodate new ramps to and from SR 32. Includes improvements to Eastgate North Frontage Road to accommodate the ramp connection for SR 32 westbound. Includes ramp construction for west SR 32.

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2013-2014

Est. Construction Cost: $12.3 million

2) I-275 Interchange Reconstruction

Scope: Reconstruction of the interchange of I-275/SR 32, designed to accommodate 20-year projected traffic

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2013-2015

Est. Design Cost: $7.36 million

Est. ROW Cost: $27.4 million

Est. Construction Cost: $34.3 million

3) I-275 Southbound Exit Ramp to SR 32

Scope: Widening of southbound I-275 to create a two-lane exit ramp to SR-32

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2017

Est. Design Cost: Internal

Est. Construction Cost: $1.81 million

4) Olive Branch-Stonelick Road Overpass + Addition of Third EB Lane on SR 32 Scope: Construction of a third eastbound lane on SR 32 between Glen Este-Withamsville Road and Olive Branch-Stonelick Road

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2018-2019

Est. Construction Cost: $9.5 million

5) Clepper Lane Extension

Scope: Extension of Clepper Lane from Glen Este-Withamsville Road to Bach Buxton Road

Project Manager: Clermont County Transportation Improvement District (CCTID)

Construction Schedule: 2019-2021

Est. Construction Cost: $8.3 million

6) Old SR 74 Widening at Schoolhouse Road to Glen Este-Withamsville Road Scope: Widening of Old SR 74 and access improvements at Tealtown Road Project Manager: Clermont County Transportation Improvement District (CCTID) Construction Schedule: 2019-2021

Est. Construction Cost: $13 million

7) Clepper Exit Ramp

Scope: Construction of a new exit ramp from eastbound SR 32 to Clepper Lane

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2022-2023

Est. Construction Cost: $2.74 million

8) Old SR 74 Improvements

Scope: Roadway improvements on Old SR 74 between SR 32 and Schoolhouse Road to allow for added capacity resulting from the construction of a new overpass/interchange at SR 32 and Bach Buxton Road

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2023-2024

Est. Construction Cost: $5.73 million

9) Bach Buxton Overpass/Elick Lane Realignment

Scope: Construction of a new overpass/interchange along SR 32 immediately east of the former Elick Lane intersection by realigning and extending Bach Buxton Road over SR 32, connecting with Old SR 74 on the north side. Construction of a third westbound lane on SR 32 between the new interchange and Glen Este-Withamsville Road and realignment of

Bach Buxton Road between Marian Drive and Clepper Lane to the south of SR 32

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2022-2025

Est. Construction Cost: $42.5 million

10) Westbound 32 Realignment and Addition of Third Lane

Scope: Realignment of westbound SR 32 to reestablish three westbound through lanes between Glen Este-Withamsville Road and I-275 and realignment of the ramp from westbound SR 32 to southbound I-275 to improve vertical clearance

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2023-2024

Est. Design Cost: $835,000

Est. Construction Cost: $4.68 million

11) Glen Este-Withamsville Overpass

Scope: SR 32/Glen Este-Withamsville Road (GEW) overpass to replace the at-grade intersection with modified ramps from westbound SR 32 to GEW

Project Manager: ODOT

Construction Schedule: 2023-2026

Est. Construction Cost: $30 million ##

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