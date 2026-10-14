Op-Ed: VA rules change impacts thousands of veterans

On September 28, 2026, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will strengthen existing regulations for VA clinicians prescribing certain mental health drugs and painkillers, starting in 2027.

The overall goal is to help ensure that VA patients are fully informed of the benefits and risks of the painkillers and to increase transparency for disabled veterans before they receive a prescription for psychotropic medications.

These psychotropic medications include antipsychotics, stimulants, antidepressants, anxiolytics and opioids.

“America’s veterans should get as much information as possible as they are deciding what treatment is best for them,” stated VA Secretary Doug Collins.

“Every day, veterans are prescribed high-risk medications. Veterans deserve clear answers on treatment alternatives to ensure they aren’t facing worsening health outcomes in their search for relief,” said Disabled American Veterans (DAV) National Legislative Director Jon Retzer.

Currently, VA practitioners and clinicians disclose pertinent and relevant information to enable veterans to make informed choices about whether to undergo procedures or treatments.

That information includes a full discussion of the risks, side effects, benefits and alternatives to psychotropic medications, and signature informed consent for all long-term opioid treatment.

The VA already requires a veteran’s signature for long-term opioid use, which is defined as 90 or more days of treatment for noncancer pain.

Starting in 2027, the new rules will require thousands of VA patients to have documented discussions with their providers before receiving certain prescriptions. Veterans will also have to provide their written consent to receive some of the more powerful prescription drugs.

To increase transparency, the VA has identified additional educational measures regarding the benefits and risks of certain medications that will enable veterans to make a more comprehensive assessment of treatment decisions in consultation with their providers and families.

Starting in 2027, the VA will require patient education and signature consent prior to any concurrent prescription of benzodiazepines and opioids AND prior to prescribing an antidepressant to a veteran younger than 30 years old.

Opioids are classified as narcotics and include oxycodone, hydrocodone and other painkillers that are only available with a doctor’s prescription.

According to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the VA issued more than three million opioid prescriptions to approximately 577,000 veterans in fiscal year 2021. Veterans are twice as likely to experience a fatal opioid overdose compared to the general population.

Benzodiazepines reduce nervous system activity and are prescribed to reduce anxiety. They include the brand-name drugs Xanax, Valium and Ativan.

According to the National Institutes of Health, concurrent use of opioids and benzodiazepines is often associated with higher risks of dependence, overdose and death.

Also, the VA will require standardized patient education for veterans who are prescribed psychotropic medications, including those that only require oral consent.

Finally, the VA will require documented informed consent discussions about risks, side effects, benefits, alternatives, and how to safely discontinue the medication, including for psychotropic medications that only require oral consent.

Psychotropic drugs refer to a broad category of medications for treating mental health conditions.

The VA will spend the next ninety (90) days ensuring that these new requirements are communicated to all VA staff and employees are trained on these new procedures. All existing policies and procedures are to be updated to reflect these changes.

My opinion: On April 29, 2026, thirty-five (35) Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) urged Congress to pass H.R. 4837, the Written Informed Consent Act legislation, which was introduced on August 1, 2025.

This bill would require the VA to obtain “written, informed consent” from patients before prescribing certain psychiatric medications. H.R. 4837 is still languishing in the Veterans Affairs House Committee along with the Senate companion bill (S.3314).

The American Legion (AmL), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) also sent a letter to leaders of the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees demanding that they “prioritize” this legislation.

Well, someone heard the pleas of the veterans’ groups and VA Secretary Doug Collins incorporated the basic rule changes that were encompassed in H.R. 4837 and S. 3314 on September 28, 2026.

I firmly believe that written informed consent does not discourage treatment. I believe that it makes sure each veteran understands their choices and alternatives, and allows the veteran to help determine the treatment best suited to their needs.

Kudos to VA Secretary Doug Collins for listening to the veterans’ service organizations (VSOs) and taking decisive action by making the rule changes that should have been done a long time ago.

John Plahivinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is serving as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and as Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: [email protected].

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe