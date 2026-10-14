Midterm election 2026: Meet the candidates

This election season, The Clermont Sun is working to inform its readers about the candidates and the issues on the Nov. 3 ballot. The Sun invited candidates running for local office to respond to our questionnaire, and we are publishing their responses. Similarly, we reached out to the representatives of each of the questions and issues and asked them to share details about their requests.

All candidate and representative responses will run in The Sun this week. We will group candidate responses with those of other candidates running for the same local office. The party affliations listed are those that were filed with the Clermont County Board of Elections, which is where we gathered all the contact information used for this project.

Candidates were asked to respond to the following prompts and questions in the questionnaire:

Party:

Occupation:

Position you are seeking:

Work Experience:

Education:

Campaign email:

Website:

Facebook:

Age:

What in your background qualifies you to serve in this position?

Why are you running for this position?

What is your platform?

What are the most pressing issues facing Clermont County that come before someone who is elected to the position you seek?

If elected, what would you seek to enhance and improve Clermont County?

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