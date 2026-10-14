Letter to the Editor: Enforce the state’s THC limits

To the Editor:

Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has a job: enforce the state’s THC limits. Instead, the evidence suggests it’s looking the other way.

Senate Bill 56 capped THC in marijuana extracts at 70 percent starting in March 2026. A private investigation attached to a recent court filing found every dispensary sampled – and all 210 active dispensaries statewide — selling or advertising products above that limit.

The Division of Cannabis Control needs to come clean and stop making excuses. For more than six months, the 70 percent cap has been the actual law – and dispensaries broke it in plain sight. Where were the regulators? They were shutting down hemp retailers under the same statute. Marijuana dispensaries should be held accountable.

Ohioans deserve regulators who enforce the law evenly, not selectively.

From Kyle Kirker

Union Township, Clermont County

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