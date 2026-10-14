How can you celebrate National Farm to School Month?

Farm to school is going strong across the U.S., reaching millions of students with school gardens, farm field trips, and local food on cafeteria trays.

These practices help children learn about where food comes from and make healthier choices while also creating new markets for local and regional farmers.

In the most recent USDA Farm to School Census, schools reported purchasing $1.8 billion in local food from farmers, ranchers, fishermen, and food processors in their communities. Nationally, 57.2% of school food authorities use local foods in their lunch programs. In Iowa, 61% are serving local food.

This October, thousands of schools, early care and education sites, farms, communities, and organizations across the country celebrate National Farm to School Month.

You can celebrate, too, in the following ways:

Let teachers, paraeducators, food service workers, school groundskeepers, and administration know that you appreciate their dedication to farm to school as a way to support healthy kids, communities, and farmers.

Make a community asset map to identify organizations with relevant resources. Consider connecting organizations to each other or to existing farm to school programs.

Participate in a school or community garden clean-up or planting day.

Through advocacy and education, you can help shape farm to school policy. Talk to your local and state representatives about how farm to school programs are a win for kids, farmers, and families in your communities.

Connect your local librarians to farm to school programming. Many libraries have community gardens on their property or even just a single raised bed. Other libraries can consider vertical gardens or tower garden systems.

Call your county Extension office to connect their resources to farm to school efforts in your community. Master Gardeners may already be supporting school or community gardens in your area.

Learn more at farmtoschool.org.

By Jenna Sutterfield, project associate, Center for Rural Affairs. Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, nonprofit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.

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