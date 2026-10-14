America doesn’t have a polictal crisis. We have an empathy crisis.

Turn on cable news, scroll through social media or read the comments beneath almost any political story and it becomes easy to conclude that America is hopelessly divided.

Republican versus Democrat. Conservative versus liberal. Rural versus urban. Religious versus secular. One generation blaming another.

We are constantly told that America’s great crisis is political polarization.

I think we’re diagnosing the wrong disease.

America has an empathy crisis.

We have gradually lost our willingness—or perhaps our ability—to see the humanity in people who think, worship, vote, live or look differently than we do.

That doesn’t mean Americans need to agree with one another. We never have. A healthy society should contain passionate disagreement about politics, religion, culture and the direction of the country.

The problem begins when disagreement becomes dehumanization.

Increasingly, we don’t simply believe someone on the other side is wrong. We assume that person is stupid, evil, hateful, ignorant or dangerous.

We stop listening. We stop asking why. Eventually, we stop seeing a human being at all.

I have spent much of my life traveling, encountering different cultures, studying different spiritual traditions and meeting people whose backgrounds and beliefs were very different from my own.

One lesson has repeatedly followed me home: Human beings are far more complicated than the labels we give them.

I’ve encountered wisdom and kindness among people whose experiences I could never fully understand. I’ve also discovered that people who appear profoundly different often want remarkably similar things.

They want their children to be safe. They want their families to prosper. They want respect. They want their lives to have meaning. They want to love and be loved.

Empathy isn’t agreement.

Understanding why someone believes something does not require adopting that belief. Listening to another person’s experience does not require surrendering your own. Showing compassion toward someone on the opposite side does not make you weak.

It makes meaningful disagreement possible.

Yet much of modern culture pushes us in the opposite direction.

Social media rewards outrage. Political fundraising thrives on fear. Cable television knows conflict keeps audiences watching. Algorithms learn what makes us angry and provide more of it.

We’re encouraged to pick a side, defend our tribe and assume the worst about everyone outside it.

Then we’re surprised that Americans cannot talk to one another.

Perhaps the solution doesn’t begin in Washington. Perhaps it begins with us.

What would happen if, before responding to someone we strongly disagree with, we asked a simple question: Why does this person see the world this way?

What experiences shaped them? What are they afraid of? What have they endured? What do they hope for? What might they know that I don’t?

Those questions won’t eliminate disagreement. They might, however, restore something we desperately need: curiosity about one another.

This matters especially in what we teach our children.

Children aren’t born understanding political parties or cultural battle lines. They learn from adults which people belong on “our side” and which belong on “theirs.”

We can pass our divisions to the next generation, along with the anger, suspicion and grievances that accompany them.

Or we can teach young people something different.

We can teach them that strength doesn’t require cruelty. Listening isn’t surrender. Compassion isn’t weakness. People can disagree profoundly while still recognizing something good in one another.

In writing the Light Passers Chronicles, I have repeatedly returned to the idea of finding the light in other people, particularly when differences make that difficult.

That may sound idealistic in today’s world. I believe the opposite is true.

What’s unrealistic is believing a nation of more than 300 million people representing different races, religions, cultures and political philosophies can survive indefinitely if every disagreement turns another group of Americans into the enemy.

We don’t need to agree on everything. We don’t even need to like one another all the time.

But we do need to recognize that behind the political label, religious identity, accent, skin color or campaign sign is another human being whose life is every bit as real and complicated as our own.

America certainly has political problems. But politics alone won’t solve what is happening to us.

We need to learn how to see each other again.

And perhaps the first step is looking for the light in the person we have been taught to see only as an opponent.

Bruce Campelia is the author of the Light Passers Chronicles, a series exploring empathy, human connection and finding common ground across cultural, religious and social divides. His perspective has been shaped by extensive travel and his exploration of diverse religious and spiritual traditions. Through his writing, Campelia encourages readers to look beyond labels and recognize the humanity—and the light—in others.

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