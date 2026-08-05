Weekly construction updates from the county engineer

The Clermont County Engineer’s Office released its weekly construction updates, including road closures.

According to the information, which is for the week of August 3 through August 7:

– The blacktop crew will be focused on work orders, providing service in various locations.

– The bridge crew will be focused on bridge replacements on Goodwin Schoolhouse-Pt. Isabel Road in Franklin Township.

– The ditching crew will be focused on berm work on ditching on Amelia Olive Branch Road in Batavia Township, Taylor Road in Batavia Township and Old State Route 32 in Williamsburg Township.

– The guardrail crew will be focused on work orders, providing service in various locations.

– The mowing and trimming crew will be focused on roadside mowing in Jackson and Williamsburg Townships, mower max trimming in Tate Township, ventrac mowing in Union and Miami Townships and mowermax trimming in Tate Township.

– The pipe crew will be focused on work orders, providing service in Monroe Township.

– The sign crew will be focused on edge line painting on Bauer Road in Batavia Township; Jackson Pike, Aber Road, Formorin Road and Bucktown Road in Jackson Township; Half Acre Road in Williamsburg Township; Goshen Road, Old State Route 28 and Hill Station Road in Goshen Township;

Deerfield Road in Miami/Goshen Townships; and Starling Road, Bethel Maple Road, Antioch Road and Sodom Road in Tate Township.

Road closures are listed as:

Bethel Concord Road – emergency closure, until further notice.

Goodwin Schoolhouse-Pt. Isabel Road – bridge replacements, until Aug. 21

Happy Hollow Road – land restriction for landslide repair, through Aug. 28.

Bach-Buxton Road and Clough Pike – lane restriction, managed by Duke, through Aug. 31, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

White Oak Road – water main install, managed by Clermont County Water Resources Department, through Sept. 15, from 7 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m. weekdays only.

Felicity Cendron Rural Road – bridge no. C45-2.45 replacement, until Nov. 17.

Williamsburg-Bantam Road – drainage improvements, through July 31.

Spring Grove Road – bridge no. C114-0.43 replacement, through Oct. 2.

Quitter Road – lane restriction, bridge maintenance, July 28-30

Work on Goodwin Schoolhouse-Pt. Isabel Road is listed as the construction project for the week. It is described as such, “The purpose of this closure is to replace Bridge No. C56-0.72 and Bridge No. C56-0.85 to improve the structural integrity and long-term reliability of the roadway infrastructure. The project will include removal of the existing bridge structures and construction of new bridges, along with any necessary approach roadway, drainage, and related improvements to maintain safe and efficient travel through the project area.

All work will be contingent on weather.”