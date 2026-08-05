Timothy John “Timijon” “TJ” Fischer, 48

In Loving Memory of Timothy John “Timijon” “TJ” Fischer

October 26, 1977 – July 24, 2026

​It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Timothy John “Timijon” “TJ” Fischer on July 24, 2026, at the age of 48.

​TJ was born in Bethel, Ohio, a place that always remained home in his heart. He was a devoted husband, proud father, adoring Pawpaw, loving son, brother, and loyal friend. His life was defined by his deep love for his family, his strong work ethic, and his generous spirit.

​As the owner of a swimming pool repair and maintenance business, TJ was known for his honesty, reliability, and pride in his craft. His customers quickly became friends. Though he moved to Texas in 2016 for a new adventure, he was actively making plans to return to the Ohio River Valley.

​Music was one of TJ’s greatest passions. He loved playing his guitar, sharing music, riding his motorcycle, and serving his God, Jehovah. Above all, his greatest joy was his family and being “Pawpaw” to his granddaughter.

​TJ is survived by his wife, Jana; his parents, Tim and Tanya Fischer; his children, Levi (Audrey), Luke, and Logan (Carlos); his granddaughter, Zelda; his brother, Joshua (Krissy); his sisters, Christie Fischer and Heather (Wesley) Martin; and many extended family members and friends who will cherish his memory forever.

​He will be remembered for his love, integrity, laughter, and unwavering devotion to his family. His presence will be deeply missed.

​Arrangements are being handled by Harrell Funeral Home in Llano, TX. Family and friends are invited to visit harrellfuneralhomes.com to view a memorial slideshow, send condolences, and order flowers.

​“I carry your heart with me. I carry it in my heart.”