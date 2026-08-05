Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts 5th Saved by the Belt event at Kings Island

On May 8, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with Kings Island to host a Saved by the Belt event. The event was held inside the amusement park. There were recipients nominated by the Patrol’s Piqua and Wilmington districts.

Eleven individuals became members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Saved by the Belt club.

Each recipient received a framed Saved by the Belt certificate, license plate and license plate bracket. Kings Island also provided each recipient and their family members with one-day admission tickets to the park. The tickets can be used on May 8 or another day of their choosing.

Below are the May 8 recipients:

– Aubree Childers, 13, Hillsboro

– Brantlee Childers, 10, Hillsboro

– Kallee Childers, 14, Hillsboro

– Paige Grunder, 19, Cincinnati

– Sonya Haugen, 36, Midland

– Sue Higgins, 71, Lebanon

– Amanda Johnson, 34, Hillsboro

– Drew McFarland, 34, Hillsboro

– Jessica Ravenscraft, 33, Batavia

– Jasha Rose, 27, Hillsboro

– Melissa Rose, 54, Peebles

The Saved by the Belt nomination is in recognition of wearing a safety belt when involved in a traffic crash, thus avoiding serious injury or death.

From 2021 to current, there have been over 267,800 unbelted crashes on Ohio roadways. Of those crashes, nearly 2,600 were fatal crashes. During that same time, more than 62% of all fatal crashes involved an unbelted individual when a safety belt was available. Learn more at Safety Belt Dashboard – Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to provide unbiased, professional public safety services through inclusion, collaboration and innovation.