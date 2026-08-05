Nestlé Purina PetCare Highlights Statewide Ohio Impact Ahead of Batavia Factory Grand Opening

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 30, 2026) — As Nestlé Purina PetCare prepares to celebrate the official grand opening of its new pet food factory in Batavia in August, the company is highlighting the facility’s role in expanding Purina’s manufacturing presence and community impact across Ohio, while building on Nestlé’s broader statewide operations.

Purina’s new Batavia factory represents a more than $550 million investment and is one of the largest investments Nestlé has made in a Purina manufacturing facility to date. Purina chose to locate in Batavia because of its key location in the Cincinnati region’s food manufacturing ecosystem, which includes more than 300 food and flavoring companies, and Clermont County’s highly skilled workforce. The facility currently employs more than 340 local associates and is actively hiring, with plans to grow to more than 500 associates when fully operational. It is Purina’s first brand-new factory built from the ground up since 1975 and will become the company’s 24th factory in the U.S.

With the addition of Batavia, Purina now operates two pet food factories in Ohio. The company’s Zanesville factory, located about 150 miles from the new Batavia facility, has been a mainstay in Ohio since 1973. Associates in Batavia will join more than 150 associates in Zanesville, totaling more than 650 Purina factory associates in Ohio once Batavia reaches full operations.

“Ohio has long been an important part of Purina’s manufacturing network, and the opening of our new Batavia factory marks an exciting next chapter in that story,” said Casey Hansen, manufacturing vice president at Purina. “With a highly skilled workforce and strong food manufacturing ecosystem in the Cincinnati region, Batavia strengthens our ability to make high-quality, nutritious pet food for the pets and families who rely on us, while creating quality jobs and investing in communities across the state.”

Nestlé also has a significant footprint across Ohio, with ten facilities and operations that include Nestlé U.S. research in Marysville, quality and testing in Dublin, a NiM sales office in Loveland, Nestlé USA operations in Solon and Cleveland, Purina factories in Batavia and Zanesville and a Nespresso boutique in Columbus. Statewide, Nestlé employs more than 3,000 Ohioans. Roughly half of these team members are based at its Solon corporate campus. The company currently has over 90 open roles across Ohio, further underscoring its continued investment in the state’s workforce.

“Ohio is the Heart of Agriculture, and at the heart of farming is taking care of others,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Brian Baldridge. “Purina is invested in our animals and our state. As an Ohio Proud partner, they’re supporting Ohio producers and farming communities by using local crops and products. This new facility is a wonderful addition for Ohio and for one of our top industries – food and agriculture.”

In addition to its manufacturing investment, Purina and Nestlé support Ohio communities through volunteerism, donations and grants. Across Ohio, Nestlé has supported more than 500 charities, with more than 790 volunteers contributing nearly 5,000 hours to support food entrepreneurs, pantries, urban farms and other organizations across the state. In Clermont County, Purina has contributed more than $346,000 to local organizations, including emergency services, law enforcement and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center through the Purina Foundation.

The Batavia factory’s grand opening event later this summer will bring together company leadership, local and state officials, community partners and associates to celebrate the facility’s transition to full production.