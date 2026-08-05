From the county fair: the Hamer Lodge fish booth fundraises for school scholarships

Every year for a century, the Clermont County Fairgrounds opens its gates for an entire week in the summer to hold the annual Clermont County Fair.

Attracting thousands of local residents and droves of folks from neighboring counties, the fair is a historic staple of the community, and one of the oldest in Ohio.

Just around the corner, up on Main Street right here in Owensville, and just as historic is Hamer Masonic Lodge. Locals may know the Lodge as the gathering place of a monthly community breakfast, held every third Saturday, which brings dozens of friends, family and neighbors together to enjoy bacon, eggs, famous sausage gravy, waffles, orange juice and fellowship.

In the heart of the fairgrounds, just behind the grandstands, Hamer Lodge has operated a fish booth for more than 40 years. Generations of Owensville residents are likely familiar with the booth and its famous Cod sandwiches, but fairly few are aware of the beneficial impact it has on the local community. Every year, the booth raises $500 towards a scholarship for a student at Clermont Northeastern High School.

Over the past four decades, Hamer Lodge has provided $20,000 in scholarship funds for local students. Since 1985, the booth has been serving the best fish sandwiches and cheapest drinks at the Clermont County Fair.

Next time you’re at the Clermont County Fair, come on down and enjoy a fresh cod sandwich, fried pork cutlet, a couple of hot dogs, or a walking taco, and have a great time with friends and neighbors while helping Hamer Lodge support the local community.